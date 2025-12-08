Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025
08.12.2025
TTEC Services Corporation: TTEC Triumphs at ECCCSAs with Three Gold Awards and Industry Recognition Across Europe

LONDON, Dec. 08, 2025), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX, proudly announced its success at the 2025 European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs), earning multiple honors and recognition across several categories.

TTEC Triumphs at the 2025 European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards

The ECCCSAs are Europe's largest and most prestigious awards program for customer contact and customer service organizations, celebrating innovation, excellence, and impact across the industry. TTEC teams distinguished themselves among Europe's top competitors, earning three Gold Awards:

  • Best Strategic Transformation Program - TTEC Digital in partnership with Willis Towers Watson (WTW), a global, multinational advisory, broking, and solutions company
  • Best Multilingual Customer Service - TTEC Greece
  • Best Approach to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) - TTEC Greece

TTEC Digital's Gold win for Best Strategic Transformation program recognized its partnership with WTW for integrating advanced analytics, omnichannel technology, and automation in its UK contact centers. TTEC Digital partnered with WTW to transform its contact centers, introducing advanced technology and strengthening knowledge management to enhance customer and colleague experiences, improve efficiency and drive growth. Judges praised the program for going beyond technology, citing its strategic vision, stakeholder alignment and innovative customer engagement as key factors in its success.

TTEC Greeceearned two Gold Awards for Best Multilingual Customer Service and Best Approach to Diversity and Inclusion. With more than 26 nationalities and support for 16 languages, its multilingual delivery model is powered by diversity as a core driver of empathy, innovation, service excellence, and growth. By uniting native language expertise with tailored customer journeys and AI innovation, the program drives strong employee engagement and exceptional customer satisfaction. Judges recognized this model as scalable, culturally intelligent, resilient, and the strongest multilingual operating framework they have ever evaluated.

In addition, TTEC Greece achieved Bronze for Most Effective Management of Peak Demand and was Highly Commended for Most Effective Application of Technology to Support Operational Excellence. TTEC was also recognized as a finalist for Best BPO Partnership and Best Strategic Transformation Program in partnership with Volkswagen Group UK.

"The quality of entries this year demonstrates the extraordinary progress being made across Europe," said Professor Moira Clark, Chair of the Judges for the European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards. "Our judges uphold the highest standards of independence, reviewing entries across borders to ensure every finalist is assessed fairly. The 2025 winners truly represent the best of the best."

About TTEC

TTEC.

Media Contact
Meredith Matthews
Meredith.matthews@ttec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfa2b422-eb66-4151-8351-47d2a4fa4874

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47e4dbb5-afd5-474d-b6f9-6befe21cb082


