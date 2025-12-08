FedEx Singapore Volunteers Pack 30,000 Meals for Cambodian Families in Need

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, collaborated with international nonprofit Rise Against Hunger (RAH) in Singapore to prepare 30,000 nutritious meals for families in need in Cambodia.

The meal-packing event, held at the FedEx Singapore's Techlink office, marked the company's first collaboration with RAH locally. A total of 147 FedEx team members volunteered across three shifts, contributing 162 hours to measure, pack, and seal meals that will be distributed to families experiencing food insecurity.

According to the World Food Programme, 22 per cent of children under the age of five in Cambodia are stunted due to malnutrition, and 16 per cent of households cannot afford a nutritious diet. RAH addresses these challenges by empowering communities, nourishing lives, and responding to emergencies in over 30 countries worldwide.

This event is part of a growing series of FedEx Cares initiatives in Singapore, including support for Club Rainbow - organising a Zoo excursion and a sustainability-themed carnival - and a collaboration with Zero Waste SG on its 'Sort It Out' campaign, where employees led a recycling awareness drive in Queenstown to introduce the newly established Recycling Hub and promote recycling habits.

Earlier this year, FedEx received the CARES Distinction Award from AmCham Singapore, for the fifth consecutive year, recognising its sustained positive impact on local communities.

Through volunteerism, in-kind shipping, and charitable giving, FedEx leverages its people, network expertise, and resources to support communities across Asia Pacific and beyond.

