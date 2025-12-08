MarkNet Alliance Honors Beckort Auctions as the 2025 Personal Property Auction Company of the Year

NOKOMIS, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / MarkNet Alliance is proud to announce Beckort Auctions as the recipient of the 2025 Personal Property Auction Company of the Year award. This honor recognizes a member company that demonstrates outstanding performance, strong industry leadership, and a commitment to excellence in personal property auctions.

A valued member of MarkNet Alliance for 17 years, Beckort Auctions has consistently upheld the standards and professionalism that define our organization. Their dedication to quality service, transparency, and innovation reflects the core values shared across our nationwide network of auctioneers.

Founded in 1978, Beckort Auctions is a family-owned, multi-generational business rooted in Corydon, Indiana. In 2025, the company conducted 135 auctions, showcasing both their capacity and consistency across personal property and real estate categories. This year also marked a milestone with the opening of their new, state-of-the-art auction facilities, featuring modern showrooms, an expansive equipment lot, and high-visibility warehouse space-all designed to enhance the buyer and seller experience.

"Sellers often appreciate that we take the time to thoroughly research, catalog, and photograph items with the same care and consideration as if they were our own family heirlooms. While we pride ourselves on maintaining high standards for personal property auctions, you will find we apply the exact same rigorous attention to detail to our real estate auctions," said Brian Beckort of Beckort Auctions.

"Beckort Auctions represents the best of what MarkNet Alliance stands for," said Miranda Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at MarkNet Alliance. "Their commitment to integrity, professionalism, and creating exceptional auction experiences sets a high standard for our industry."

MarkNet Alliance congratulates Beckort Auctions on this well-deserved achievement and their continued contribution to the auction profession.

For more information about Beckort Auctions, visit www.beckortauctions.com.

