West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - With the official launch of the holiday shopping season, consumers nationwide face the annual mission of selecting truly unique and memorable gifts. News Media Group, Inc. and Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong partnered up with top brands to "Tech the Halls", providing shoppers with a clear, stress-free guide to the season's best technology and ideas.

During the nationwide media tour, Mario showcased a range of top-tier gifts for the holidays--from the newest AI headset and the hottest gaming accessories to an innovative fitness gadget and a cutting-edge smart kitchen device-offering practical guidance for shoppers feeling overwhelmed by the abundance of new gadgets and ideas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsGLi92Vxh8

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Samsung's Galaxy XR. Step into the future of immersive technology with Samsung's Galaxy XR, a next-generation headset that merges AI, design and performance to transform how people live, work and play.

Logitech G. ASTRO A20 X Gaming Headset is designed for console players who demand comfort, unmatched sound quality, and the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c, for players who crave elite performance, refined comfort, and an ultra-lightweight design, all in one compact shape.

Amazfit Balance 2. Built for high performers, the new Amazfit Balance 2 supports daily training across multiple sports - perfect for hybrid athletes and anyone balancing gym workouts, strength training, running, cycling, golf, diving, and more.

Thermomix TM7. An innovative all-in-one multicooker that transforms how home cooks prepare, cook, and create with just the touch of a finger.

