LALAL.AI Launches Andromeda, a New Benchmark in Stem Separation & Vocal Isolation

AI-powered stem splitter's Andromeda model interprets audio tracks with near-human precision.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / LALAL.AI has officially launched Andromeda, its most advanced audio separation model to date, that not only performs faster, processing audio up to 40% quicker than its predecessor, but delivers more accurate stem separation, reducing distortion and improving clarity.

LALAL.AI Andromeda Stem Separation Algorithm

LALAL.AI's newest neural network delivers cleaner vocal isolation, consistent quality across diverse tracks, and intuitive controls for all audio creators.

Andromeda Reduces the Need for Manual DAW Cleanup

Rather than simply processing sound as a single waveform, Andromeda takes a more nuanced approach, analyzing audio in terms of time, frequency, and tone. This allows it to separate complex layers of sound with greater precision, making manual cleanup in a DAW largely unnecessary.

"In practice, this means that even the most delicate elements, like soft backing vocals or subtle instrumental details, come through with newfound clarity," says Nik Pogorski, LALAL.AI Product Lead. "What once required meticulous post-processing can now be achieved directly with Andromeda's enhanced capabilities, saving users both time and effort."

In the past, LALAL.AI users faced a trade-off: choosing Clear Cut for cleaner stems but less detail, or Deep Extraction for finer detail but more bleed between tracks. Andromeda removes this compromise entirely. Now, users can extract rich, detailed stems without worrying about cross-bleeding, getting clean and precise results in a single pass.

The launch of Andromeda extends to several LALAL.AI web services, ensuring API clients too can harness its power:

Stem Splitter (for Vocal and Instrumental + Voice and Noise stems)

Lead & Back Vocal Splitter

Echo & Reverb Remover

Voice Cleaner

Soon, Andromeda will be available in the LALAL.AI's first VST plugin, allowing producers and audio engineers to perform seamless vocal and instrumental isolation directly within their DAWs.

Speed Meets Precision: LALAL.AI's New Model Enhanced Performance

Andromeda processes audio tracks up to 40% faster than its predecessor, which allows for quicker workflows and less waiting time, benefiting professionals who need efficient processing for large volumes of content.

The new model shows a 10% increase in SDR compared to its predecessor.

The frequency range remains consistent at up to 22 kHz with stereo processing, providing high-fidelity separation the industry expects. Andromeda handles challenging audio scenarios and complex instrument mixes with greater precision, reducing artifacts and increasing consistency.

Thanks to advanced DSP (Digital Signal Processing) techniques, Andromeda delivers consistent separation across quiet or loud tracks, letting creators and audio engineers work across different types of audio sources without worrying about volume inconsistencies.

With Andromeda, LALAL.AI has set a new standard for audio separation, providing both professionals and enthusiasts with a tool that offers unparalleled precision, speed, and clarity. Whether you're a content creator, producer, or audio engineer, Andromeda is the next generation of stem separation that will take your projects to the next level.

For more information or to try Andromeda yourself, visit LALAL.AI .

