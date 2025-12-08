Foundation Software: FOUNDATION Construction Accounting Software Recognized on Capterra's 2025 Roofing Software Shortlist

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / FOUNDATION, the leading construction accounting software developed by Foundation Software, has been named to Capterra's 2025 Roofing Software Shortlist - a distinction highlighting top-rated digital solutions trusted by roofing contractors nationwide. The recognition underscores FOUNDATION's role as a core financial and job costing platform that supports specialty contractors across every trade, including roofing.

Throughout the year, Capterra tracks verified user reviews, star ratings, search behavior and product interest to identify software solutions that reflect real buyer preferences. The Roofing Software Shortlist uses this data - independent of vendor influence - to highlight top-performing products based on both customer satisfaction and overall popularity in the market.

Roofing contractors face some of the most volatile pricing and labor conditions in construction. According to the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), material prices have risen sharply in recent years, tightening margins and increasing pressure on estimators and project teams.

FOUNDATION helps roofing contractors navigate these pressures by serving as the financial backbone of their operations, centralizing job costing, payroll, billing, equipment, reporting and more.

Job costing - detailed cost tracking across every purchase and roofing project

Payroll - multi-state, union reports and certified payroll handled automatically

Integrated field tools - mobile timecards, safety tracking and project management

Expense and pay management - digital spending controls with FOUNDATION Pay

The EDGE roofing estimating solution - integrated trade-specific takeoff and estimating software for the roofing trade

Together, these tools help roofing contractors eliminate manual work, manage volatile costs and create more accurate, data-driven bids and budgets. To see the full Capterra Roofing Software Shortlist, visit: https://www.capterra.com/roofing-software/shortlist/

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff & estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of The EDGE: commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.

