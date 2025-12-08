Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Funding Helps Complete Reimagined National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / On November 8, 2025, The National Center for Civil and Human Rights officially reopened its doors after completing a $57.9 million expansion. Georgia-Pacific provided $1 million in funding to the Center's campaign in 2022, along with in-kind support through our industry-leading building products and GP PRO hygiene solutions.

The company has long supported the Center; currently Curley Dossman, president of community programs at Georgia-Pacific and vice president of the Koch Companies Community Fund, serves as secretary on the museum's board.

The expansion adds 24,000 square feet of new space, including six new galleries, one updated gallery, three classrooms, flexible event and meeting areas and interactive experiences designed to connect history to current pressing issues.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a museum and cultural organization that inspires the changemaker in each of us. Opened in 2014, the Center connects the history of civil rights in America to the global human rights movement around the world today. The exhibitions highlight people who have worked to protect rights and who model how individuals create positive change. Learn more about the Center here.

