Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.12.2025 20:38 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Funding Helps Complete Reimagined National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / On November 8, 2025, The National Center for Civil and Human Rights officially reopened its doors after completing a $57.9 million expansion. Georgia-Pacific provided $1 million in funding to the Center's campaign in 2022, along with in-kind support through our industry-leading building products and GP PRO hygiene solutions.

The company has long supported the Center; currently Curley Dossman, president of community programs at Georgia-Pacific and vice president of the Koch Companies Community Fund, serves as secretary on the museum's board.

The expansion adds 24,000 square feet of new space, including six new galleries, one updated gallery, three classrooms, flexible event and meeting areas and interactive experiences designed to connect history to current pressing issues.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a museum and cultural organization that inspires the changemaker in each of us. Opened in 2014, the Center connects the history of civil rights in America to the global human rights movement around the world today. The exhibitions highlight people who have worked to protect rights and who model how individuals create positive change. Learn more about the Center here.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/georgia-pacific-funding-helps-complete-reimagined-national-center-for-1115544

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.