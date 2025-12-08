Minoxidil Bay Merge Under New Parent Company to Accelerate North American Expansion

RICHMOND, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Minoxidil Bay, a fast-growing online destination for hair-regrowth products, today announced a strategic merger under one unified parent company. The merger strengthens market positioning across both the United States and Canada while establishing a diversified foundation for long-term category expansion.

Under the new structure, Minoxidil bay will benefit shared logistics, marketing, R&D, operational efficiency, and expanded distribution capabilities. The parent company-designed to operate as a multi-brand consumer wellness portfolio-aims to accelerate growth in their respective sectors.

"This merger allows us to combine strengths from two segments," said Hasnain Arshad, Founder and CEO of both brands. "By bringing Minoxidil Bay under one umbrella, we unlock a powerful ecosystem of product innovation, supply-chain efficiency, and consumer trust across North America."

The merger supports a long-term strategy to:

Expand into retail and wholesale channels across Canada and the United States

Accelerate new product development

Strengthen supply-chain reliability and logistics speed

Increase competitiveness through shared technology, SEO, and operational resources

Minoxidil Bay will continue focusing on hair-regrowth solutions, including its flagship products.

"This unified structure positions us to scale faster, innovate more aggressively, and serve customers better than ever before," added Hasnain Arshad.

The parent company name will be publicly announced later this quarter.

About Minoxidil Bay

Minoxidil Bay is a Canadian-based online retailer specializing in premium Minoxidil and hair-regrowth treatments. The brand distributes nationwide and is focused on delivering fast shipping.

