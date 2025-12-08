Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.12.2025 21:02 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minoxidil Bay Merge Under New Parent Company to Accelerate North American Expansion

RICHMOND, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Minoxidil Bay, a fast-growing online destination for hair-regrowth products, today announced a strategic merger under one unified parent company. The merger strengthens market positioning across both the United States and Canada while establishing a diversified foundation for long-term category expansion.

Under the new structure, Minoxidil bay will benefit shared logistics, marketing, R&D, operational efficiency, and expanded distribution capabilities. The parent company-designed to operate as a multi-brand consumer wellness portfolio-aims to accelerate growth in their respective sectors.

"This merger allows us to combine strengths from two segments," said Hasnain Arshad, Founder and CEO of both brands. "By bringing Minoxidil Bay under one umbrella, we unlock a powerful ecosystem of product innovation, supply-chain efficiency, and consumer trust across North America."

The merger supports a long-term strategy to:

  • Expand into retail and wholesale channels across Canada and the United States

  • Accelerate new product development

  • Strengthen supply-chain reliability and logistics speed

  • Increase competitiveness through shared technology, SEO, and operational resources

Minoxidil Bay will continue focusing on hair-regrowth solutions, including its flagship products.

"This unified structure positions us to scale faster, innovate more aggressively, and serve customers better than ever before," added Hasnain Arshad.

The parent company name will be publicly announced later this quarter.

About Minoxidil Bay
Minoxidil Bay is a Canadian-based online retailer specializing in premium Minoxidil and hair-regrowth treatments. The brand distributes nationwide and is focused on delivering fast shipping.

Contact Information:

https://minoxidilbay.com/

https://minoxidilbay.ca/

Media Contact
Organization: Minoxidil Bay
Contact Person Name: Hasnain Arshad
Website: https://minoxidilbay.ca/
Email: cs@minoxidilbay.ca
Contact Number: +16047822062
Address: 21331 Gordon Way
Address 2: 1130
City: Richmond
State: BC
Country: Canada

SOURCE: Minoxidil Bay



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/minoxidil-bay-merge-under-new-parent-company-to-accelerate-north-ameri-1115592

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.