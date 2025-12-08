London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Meridian Mining Plc (TSX: MNO) (FSE: N2E) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. David Halkyard has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective November 25, 20251. In addition, the Company announces the appointment of Ms. Catherine Apthorpe as Corporate Secretary, following the resignation of Ms. Mariana Bermudez. Ms. Apthorpe brings over 20 years' legal experience, including 15 years in-house at various mining companies, including Legal Counsel and Company Secretary roles at Capital Limited & Amara Mining PLC, and as a non-executive director of Panthera Resources PLC. Ms. Bermudez served as the Corporate Secretary since February 2022 and has resigned from her position with the Company in order to pursue other business opportunities.

The Company is also reporting the completion of the name change process2 from Meridian Mining UK Societas to Meridian Mining Plc, effective for trading purposes, at market open on December 10, 2025. The change is due to the Company's November 2025 conversion to a public limited company ("PLC") in the United Kingdom, as voted on by shareholders at the Annual & Special Meeting3. As such, the Company's ISIN has changed to GB00BVPND783, and concurrently, the Company's CUSIP has changed to G6017H 103. The previous ISIN and CUSIP numbers are now inactive. There is no change in the trading symbols or share capital.

Mr. Gilbert Clark, CEO, comments: "I would like to congratulate David on accepting the full-time role as the Company's CFO. The expansion of Meridian's finance team's capacity since his tenure as Interim CFO has been exceptional, and it is well on its way to being ready for the demands of Cabaçal's future project financing. I am very pleased that Catherine has joined our Executive team. She brings a wealth of corporate and legal experience to the Company. At the same time as these welcome additions, we have a departure with Mariana leaving the Company. I would like to thank her for her strong contribution to the Company's success during a period of major growth for Meridian and we all wish her our very best in her new role."

"Lastly, the name change to Meridian Mining Plc reflects our United Kingdom base and the final administrative closure related to Brexit. We are now focused on rolling out Cabaçal's DFS and the greater exploration upside in 2026."

About Meridian

Meridian Mining is focused on:

The development and exploration of the advanced stage Cabaçal VMS gold-copper project;

The initial resource definition at the second higher-grade VMS asset at Santa Helena as the first stage of the Cabaçal Hub development strategy;

Regional scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS belt to expand the Cabaçal Hub strategy; and

Exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts (the above all located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil).

The Pre-feasibility Study technical report (the "PFS Technical Report") dated March 31, 2025, entitled: "Cabaçal Gold-Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-feasibility Study" outlines a base case after-tax NPV5 of USD 984 million and 61.2% IRR from a pre-production capital cost of USD 248 million, leading to capital repayment in 17 months (assuming metals price scenario of USD 2,119 per ounces of gold, USD 4.16 per pound of copper, and USD 26.89 per ounce of silver). Cabaçal has a low All-in-Sustaining-Cost of USD 742 per ounce gold equivalent & production profile of 141,000-ounce gold equivalent life of mine, driven by high metallurgical recovery, a low life-of-mine strip ratio of 2.3:1, and the low operating cost environment of Brazil.

The Cabaçal Mineral Reserve estimate consists of Proven and Probable reserves of 41.7 million tonnes at 0.63g/t gold, 0.44% copper and 1.64g/t silver (at a 0.25 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grade).

Readers are encouraged to read the PFS Technical Report in its entirety. The PFS Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.meridianmining.co.

The PFS Technical Report was prepared for the Company by Tommaso Roberto Raponi (P. Eng), Principal Metallurgist with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; Scott Elfen (P. E.), Global Lead Geotechnical and Civil Services with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; John Anthony McCartney, C.Geol., Ausenco Chile Ltda.; Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez (Engineer Geologist FAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Leonardo Soares (PGeo, MAIG), Senior Geological Consultant of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Norman Lotter (Mineral Processing Engineer; P.Eng.), of Flowsheets Metallurgical Consulting Inc.; and, Juliano Felix de Lima (Engineer Geologist MAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral.

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Erich Marques, B.Sc., FAIG, Chief Geologist of Meridian Mining and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, verified, and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Meridian's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedarplus.ca. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Meridian, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Meridian can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Meridian disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

1 See Meridian news release of September 2, 2025

2 See Meridian Information Circular 2025

3 See Meridian news release of June 24, 2025

