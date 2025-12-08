Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 22, 2025, and November 14, 2025, the Company intends to extend the closing of a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement.

The Company announced a first tranche closing of $207,500 on November 14 and it wishes to clarify that the finders' warrants associated with the financing are non-transferable and have the same exercise price and expiry date as the subscribers warrants.

Each unit priced at $0.05 is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.08.

The financing is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.

