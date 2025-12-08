Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (CSE: RECE) ("Resource Centrix" or the "Company"), that it has formally commenced the submission process for its application to dual-list to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must meet $0.01 bid test and may not be in bankruptcy.

The Company further confirms that Mr. Chun Jeffrey Wong joined Resource Centrix as Corporate Development Manager on March 1, 2025, where he has played a central role in supporting the Company's market expansion initiatives and its U.S. capital-markets strategy.

Since joining the Company, Mr. Wong has delivered substantial contributions in coordinating the OTCQB preparatory process, managing communications with legal and regulatory advisors, and supporting strategic discussions with prospective market and business partners. His promotion to the Board reflects the Company's confidence in his ongoing leadership as Resource Centrix advances through the dual-listing process.

Mr. Cheuk Chung (Billy) Chan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Formally advancing our OTCQB dual-listing application represents a decisive step in Resource Centrix's capital-markets strategy. Enhancing our governance capabilities is equally important as we prepare to expand our presence in the United States.

"Over the past several months, Mr. Wong has been a driving force behind our OTCQB readiness. His disciplined execution, strategic acumen, and direct engagement with our advisors and partners have been instrumental in advancing the Company to this stage. His appointment as a Director is both a recognition of his contributions and a strategic decision to strengthen the Board as we pursue accelerated growth across North America.

"Mr. Wong brings a valuable combination of corporate development expertise, international perspective, and operational discipline. We look forward to his continued leadership as a member of the Board, and we are confident that his expanded role will support the Company in increasing shareholder value, enhancing transparency, and building a broader global footprint."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "RECE". The trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to several approvals, including by the OTC Markets Group and the satisfaction of all applicable OTCQB standards. Shareholders will be updated on the status of the Company's progress as more information becomes available.

Also, Mr. Kyle Bergstrom, has resigned effective November 28th, 2025 as a Director, but has agreed to offer his services as an Advisor to the board on an ad hoc basis. The Company thanks Mr. Bergstrom for his service and contributions during his tenure.

