Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Santa Claus, along with the board of directors of Santa Comes to Bay Street ("SCTBS"), committee members, sponsors and volunteers, joined Gavin Morris, Vice President, TMX Datalinx, to close the market to celebrate their 22nd anniversary of the SCTBS gift bagging event to support families in Toronto shelters.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAazLo1H0Eo

The 22nd annual "Santa's WorkShop" gift bagging event is taking place at the Design Exchange in Toronto. Through the event and the generous support of Bay Street, Santa Comes to Bay Street will deliver personalized gifts and essentials to 17 different shelters and three outreach programs, totalling over 2300 people in the GTA. Thanks to all of the generous supporters, volunteers and board members over the years, they have been able to distribute over $2M in gifts and necessities. For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.sctbs.ca.

