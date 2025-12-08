Tennis Community Unites in Washington, D.C. for USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation's 2025 Tennis Creates Gala

All Funds Raised Directly Support Programs Making Tennis Accessible to All in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Photos + Video Available HERE

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation brought together leaders in tennis, sports, philanthropy, and community advocacy on Saturday, December 6 for its annual Tennis Creates Gala, held at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C. Hosted by former ATP standouts and Nothing Major podcast co-hosts Sam Querrey and John Isner, the evening celebrated influential changemakers in the sport and highlighted the Foundation's mission, showcasing the transformative power of tennis.

Thanks to overwhelming generosity, nearly half a million dollars was raised to support the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation's mission and vision for tennis in every community in the region and programs making the sport accessible, including Girls Rule the Court, Jr. Player Scholarships, Facility Restoration Grants, Community Engagement Grants, and more. The organization prioritizes increased access to tennis in under-resourced communities.

Gala guests were inspired by a moving program and awards ceremony showcasing the ways tennis changes lives and builds communities. Querrey and Isner delighted, bringing to the stage their Nothing Major podcast style, and conducting an insightful interview with honoree Stacey Allaster in which guests gleaned the importance of equity in sport.

USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro, reminded the audience of the significance of the night saying, "The true power of tennis is unlocked when we put community first. Tennis creates community, character, and well-being and we are making that real one point, one match, one friendship at a time. We must dismantle the greatest barrier our region faces, access to tennis. That's what tonight is about."

At the Gala, the Foundation recognized outstanding leaders who are elevating tennis and expanding access to the sport globally and across the Mid-Atlantic region including:

Stacey Allaster - Tennis Creates Impact Award Honoree

Outgoing US Open Tournament Director and the first woman to hold the role in the USTA's 140-year history.

Ray Benton - Tennis Creates Visionary Award Honoree

Outgoing CEO of the Junior Tennis Champions Center and co-founder of ProServ, one of the first global sports management and marketing firms representing clients such as Arthur Ashe, Stan Smith, and Michael Jordan.

Andrew Acquadro - Tennis Creates Community Champion Award Honoree

Citywide Tennis Director for the DC Department of Parks and Recreation.

Sahej Jaspal -Tennis Creates Youth Leader Award Honoree (age 9)

A standout young leader whose volunteer service, peer mentorship, and commitment to community tennis have created meaningful opportunities for fellow youth players across the region .

Carisa Dueweke - Tennis Creates Adult Leader Award Honoree

A dedicated advocate who has grown tennis participation by organizing leagues, supporting new players, and fostering welcoming, inclusive environments that strengthen local tennis communities.

Essam Laskar - Provider Champion Award Honoree

Founder of Laskar Tennis, making the game accessible by partnering with local county park and recreation departments around the Mid-Atlantic.

Chip Boling - Tennis in the Classroom Award Honoree

Championship-winning Howard High School tennis coach and tournament director committed to growing youth tennis participation.

Wendy Massarelli - Coach of the Year

Girls Rule the Court coach in Loudoun County, empowering girls through tennis and social-emotional learning.

For more information about tennis programs available in the Mid-Atlantic region, or to donate, go to ustamidatlanticfoundation.org . Photos and b-roll clips from the 2025 Tennis Creates Gala are available here .

About the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to promoting tennis and its lifelong benefits. By fostering community, character, and well-being, the Foundation ensures tennis is accessible to all in the Mid-Atlantic region.

# # #

Media Contact:

Katrina Younce

Publicist, USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation

katrina@kyprinc.com

T: 310-995-3619

SOURCE: USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/tennis-community-unites-in-washington-d.c.-for-usta-mid-atlantic-f-1115707