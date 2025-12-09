Texas First Metals Mandates Projects RH Americas to Lead Capital Advice for Major Mineral Exploration Program

Strengthening Financial Strategy for Mineral Exploration in Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / First Metals Texas, LP, managed by Rare Element Partners, LLC, has engaged Projects RH Americas to prepare capital-raising materials and introduce leading capital advisers for a USD 40 million funding round. The initiative will support an ambitious exploration and drilling program in the Terlingua Mining District, Brewster County, Texas, targeting gold, silver, cobalt, and rare earth elements.

The investment opportunity consists of USD 40 million for 70% of the company, structured as Limited Partner interests. The program focuses on multi-metal discoveries in a historically productive mining district, with a long-term goal of achieving an exit valuation of over USD 400 million through an asset sale, joint venture, or IPO.

Texas First Metals aims to secure the majority of mineral rights across the Terlingua Mining District. The company is developing district-wide datasets and preparing to drill the highest-probability prospects. The exploration program will employ modern geophysical, geochemical, and drilling techniques to assess the region's potential for gold and other valuable metals. The project follows a GP/LP structure, with Rare Element Partners serving as General Partner and new investors participating as Limited Partners.

The Terlingua Mining District has produced more than 150,000 flasks of mercury and exhibits strong geological indicators for gold and silver. Modern exploration methods and proprietary data suggest that significant resources remain untapped. The project is designed to deliver NI 43-101 compliant reports to support bankable feasibility and future monetization.

No other company is assembling a district-wide land package in this region. Early work has already shown traces of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and rare earth elements. Texas First Metals is positioned to benefit from favorable commodity prices and increasing demand for domestic mineral resources.

More than USD 2 million has been invested in early-stage data acquisition and fieldwork. Land access agreements have been secured, permits are in process, and the drill program is ready to launch with US Coring as the contractor. The project team includes professionals with expertise in geology, drilling, finance, and logistics.

Projects RH Americas will provide financial input, strategic guidance, and risk management support to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability and alignment with funding objectives. Planned deliverables include a financial model, an information memorandum, a pitch deck, and a teaser for board approval.

Terry Foley - t.foley@rareelementpartners.com | +1 806 448 8397

Paul Raftery - paul.raftery@projectsrh.com | +1 617 560 0866

John Taylor Martin - jtm@panoceanadvisory.com | +852 6542 2605

