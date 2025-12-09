Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Tolmer Diamond Assays Enhance Local Structural Model

Peak assays of 465 g/t Ag & 20.2 g/t Au infill high-grade target area

ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / HIGHLIGHTS

New Tolmer diamond drilling assays confirm local structural model analogous to eastern portion of historical Tarcoola goldfield, which hosts the Company's Perseverance Mine

'Western silver zone' target recently enhanced by western and southern extensions of silver, the emergence of high-grade gold, and soil assays suggesting further extensions [1]

Significant new intersections include:

Hole ID Interval Including: TBM255D Silver Gold 0.4m @ 414 g/t Ag from 60.8m 2.2m @ 4.65 g/t Au from 60.8m Gold 0.4m @ 20.2 g/t Au from 60.8m TBM256D Silver Silver Gold Gold 1.44m @ 221 g/t Ag from 65.56m 0.6m @ 465 g/t Ag from 81.2m 1.8m @ 1.63 g/t Au from 81.2m 15.25m @ 4.84 g/t Au from 139.75m Gold Gold 0.6m @ 2.74 g/t Au from 81.2m 3.8m @ 10.3 g/t Au from 141.2m TBM257D Silver Gold Gold Gold 2m @ 119 g/t Ag from 53m 1m @ 2.57 g/t Au from 53m 7m @ 2.09 g/t Au from 97m 8m @ 1.06 g/t Au from 112m Gold Gold 3m @ 4.11 g/t Au from 101m 1m @ 2.44 g/t Au from 114m

Follow up 'western silver zone' drilling anticipated for H1 2026 alongside other major programs Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(OTCQB:BGDFF)(FRA:BGD3) (Barton or Company) is pleased to announce assays results from diamond drilling (DD) at the high-grade Tolmer gold and silver prospect, located at the Company's South Australian Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola). Three holes totalling 595.3m were recently drilled in the 'eastern gold zone' to identify structural controls and guide future targeting.2 Full details are contained in the complete announcement, which can be accessed on the ASX website, the investor section of Barton's website, or directly by clicking here. Commenting on the Tolmer DD assay results, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said: "Tolmer's western silver zone is an exciting recent discovery, with broad, high-grade silver supplemented by high-grade gold. Given its clear potential to become a material economic contributor to our regional development strategy, we are systematically building up a data set to enable smart targeting of its potential extensions. "This drilling has given us a helpful 'first look' at local structural controls and, together with other recent drilling results and soil sampling data, will help guide future targeting across the Tolmer prospect. We will continue our review, with a focus on the western silver zone, and expect to follow up with further drilling during 2026." Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited. For further information, please contact: Alexander Scanlon

Managing Director

a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

+61 425 226 649 Jade Cook

Company Secretary

cosec@bartongold.com.au

+61 8 9322 1587 Competent Persons Statement The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Tarcoola Gold Project (including drilling, sampling, geophysical surveys and geological interpretation) is based upon, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Marc Twining BSc (Hons). Mr Twining is an employee of Barton Gold Holdings Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Geoscientists (AusIMM Member 112811) and has sufficient experience with the style of mineralisation, the deposit type under consideration and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (The JORC Code). Mr Twining consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based upon this information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.2Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (79.9Mt @ 0.87g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC).

Activity Competent Person Membership Status Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles) Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource (above 215mRL) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource (below 90mRL) Mr Dale Sims AusIMM / AIG Fellow / Member Wudinna Mineral Resource (Clarke Deposit) Ms Justine Tracey AusIMM Member Wudinna Mineral Resource (all other Deposits) Mrs Christine Standing AusIMM / AIG Member / Member

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.19.2, the Company further confirms that the material assumptions underpinning any production targets and the forecast financial information derived therefrom continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

[1] Refer to ASX announcement dated 27 March, 16 April, 5 August and 24 September 2025

*Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,049koz Au (39.7Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 1,186koz Au (40.2Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources.

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tolmer-diamond-assays-enhance-local-structural-model-1115714