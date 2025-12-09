Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (President: Takashi Nagai) will present its real-time caption display system "Cotopat" in the United States for the first time at CES 2026, one of the world's largest technology trade shows. From January 6-9, 2026, Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. will co-exhibit at Kyocera Corporation's group booth at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208199493/en/

Real-Time Caption Display System "Cotopat"

Cotopat recognizes speech in real time and displays text, diagrams, and video on screens and tablets. It helps resolve difficulties in hearing and facilitates smoother communication in situations that require consideration for diversity, such as disabilities or language differences. Since its Japan launch in 2023, Cotopat has been widely adopted at municipal and corporate service counters and reception desks for face-to-face communication, earning positive feedback from many customers. Sales are scheduled to begin soon in Europe, followed by Australia and New Zealand.

At CES, we will demonstrate the product and introduce implementation examples in live demos.

Features of Cotopat

1.Real-time information display

Cotopat recognizes speech in real time and displays not only captions but also diagrams and videos based on the content. By displaying spoken content on a transparent acrylic panel, users can maintain eye contact and see facial expressions during conversation, enabling natural interaction. It is useful for communication with older adults and people with hearing impairment and in settings such as government and medical environments where accurate transmission of complex information is necessary.

2.Support for two-way translated display

When each person speaks in their native language, the other party's screen displays a translation in that party's language, allowing smooth communication while maintaining eye contact. Cotopat supports translation display in 134 languages (including 73 languages for full two-way conversation with translation functionality) and is therefore well suited for municipalities and businesses serving multilingual communities.

3.Conversation summarization using generative AI

Conversation logs can be recorded and summarized using generative AI, and summaries can be provided to visitors via QR code. This lets family members, colleagues, or other stakeholders who were not present during the original conversation access the conversation content afterward.

For more information

https://www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.com/en/news/rls_2025/rls_20251209.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208199493/en/

Contacts:

Koichi Morita

koichi.morita@dc.kyocera.com