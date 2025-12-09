WSB Global, LLC: WallStreetBets Live Comes to Miami: 'Where Degens Meet Davos'

January 28-30 | Miami Beach Convention Center

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / In a world saturated with panels, pundits, and performative conferences, WallStreetBets Live is cutting straight to signal. From Jan. 28-30, the movement that reshaped modern retail finance brings its first full-scale global convention to the Miami Beach Convention Center - three days where market culture, social media power, serious capital, and real-world influence collide.

WallStreetBets Live

WSB Live Convention at Miami Beach Convention Center | Jan. 28-30

Being described as the place "Where Degens Meet Davos," WallStreetBets Live is designed to be the rare point of convergence where the internet's most powerful financial community meets the institutions, founders, creators, and builders who actually move markets, and shape the digital public square on social media where the power lies.

Not for spectacle. For consequence.

It's not another crypto expo. it's where the next cycle gets written.

For over a decade, online communities have given rise to retail finance and other movements by collaborating, shaping narratives, and mobilizing in mass with undeniable success. WallStreetBets showcased the tremendous potential when a collective mindset unites under a cause. WSB Live brings that online gravity fully into the physical world for the first time.

Over the past decade, these gatherings have earned a quiet reputation for accelerating entire industries. From early crypto adoption to aspiring entrepreneurs, progress has repeatedly followed when the right people were placed in the same room.

WSB Live takes the proven catalyst from these events and injects it with the raw force of WallStreetBets to push the limits even further.

For the first time, the collective intelligence, capital awareness, and narrative power of the world's most influential retail trading community converges in real life alongside founders, investors, policymakers, technologists and the creators and platform leaders who now sit at the center of global market discourse.

The event is organized by the very best: the same veteran team responsible for arguably the most consequential moments in digital-asset history, including the North American Bitcoin Conference, among the longest-running and most attended blockchain finance events in the world. The team's conferences are known as an industry "serendipity machine" where founders of major networks once crossed paths before becoming household names. On that same Miami stage, Vitalik formally introduced Ethereum to the world in 2014.

That same force combined is now supercharged by the presence of WallStreetBets, a community born of social media that disrupted and changed global finance.

Across three days, attendees can expect high-signal keynotes, unfiltered conversations, closed-door strategy sessions, and spontaneous collisions that simply don't happen online. No performative panels. No narrative cosplay. Just the people who actually build platforms, move capital, regulate systems, and trade at scale.

Miami has become the crossroads of social media, finance, crypto, culture, and capital.

In January, WallStreetBets Live becomes its pressure point.

Registration is now open. Attendance is limited.

Those who understand cycles know what this represents.

Those who miss it will hear about the outcomes later.

Learn more: wsblive.com

