Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") announced today that it has filed its management information circular and related voting materials in connection with a special meeting of shareholders to be held on January 6, 2026. The purpose of the special meeting is to approve the continuance of Olympia to the Province of British Columbia (the "Continuance").

Shareholders of Olympia should receive these meeting materials by mail shortly. The meeting materials and other information are also available on Olympia's website at www.olympiafinancial.com/corporate-information and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Your vote is important. Olympia encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials in detail. To ensure that your Olympia shares will be represented at the special meeting, shareholders should carefully follow the voting instructions provided in the meeting materials.

The deadline for the receipt of proxies is 2:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on January 2, 2026.

The purpose of the Continuance is to provide Olympia and its wholly owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company ("OTC") with flexibility in connection with OTC's previously announced application to the Minister of Finance (Canada) for a continuance by OTC as a Federal trust company (the "OTC Continuance") under the Trust and Loan Companies Act (Canada).

Olympia's board of directors (the "Board") has been evaluating prospective changes to its internal structure to better position Olympia and OTC for success in connection with the OTC Continuance.

Recommendation of the Board

After careful consideration, upon a recommendation of a Special Committee of the Board, the Board has determined the continuance is in the best interests of Olympia and resolved to recommend that Olympia shareholders vote FOR of the Continuance resolution.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary OTC, a non-deposit taking trust company. OTC is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. OTC administers self-directed registered and non-registered plan investment accounts, and provides corporate trust and transfer agency services. Olympia also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

Olympia's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release as well as other public statements by Olympia contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as "forward-looking statements", which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as "will", "plans," "expects," "targets," "continue", "estimates," "scheduled," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "may," and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in Olympia's public disclosure include, without limitation, Olympia's earnings expectations, fee income, expense levels, general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, and Olympia's ability to complete strategic transactions and other factors. In addition, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to: (a) the expected timing of the special meeting of shareholders to consider and vote on the Continuance; (b) the continuance of Olympia to the Province of British Columbia; (c) the anticipated benefits of the Continuance and the OTC Continuance; and (d) the approval of OTC's application for continuance by the Minister of Finance (Canada).

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting Olympia and the Canadian economy. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied by Olympia in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding interest and foreign exchange rates, availability of key personnel, the effect of competition, government regulation of its business, computer failure or security breaches, future capital requirements, acceptance of its products in the marketplace, its operating cost structure, the current tax regime and the ability of Olympia to obtain necessary third-party and governmental approvals, as applicable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277402

SOURCE: Olympia Financial Group Inc.