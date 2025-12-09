SINGAPORE, Dec 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is pleased to announce the election of two newly elected Board Directors, K. Aravamudhan, Executive Vice President, Public Policy & Legal, JioStar and Vivek Couto, Co-Founder, CEO and Executive Director, Media Partners Asia. Their extensive experience and deep understanding of the media landscape will bring valuable insights to AVIA's strategic direction and industry advocacy efforts.The association is also pleased to confirm the re-election of Emily Yri, Vice President, International Marketing, Pubmatic, Desmond Chan, GM - TVBI & Deputy GM (Legal & Int'l Operations), TVB, Joe Welch, Vice President, Global Public Policy, Asia Pacific, The Walt Disney Company and Shonali Bedi, Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Insights - APAC, Warner Bros. Discovery. Their continued counsel and commitment will help continue to guide AVIA through a period of rapid transformation and opportunity for the video ecosystem.At the same time, AVIA extends its appreciation to previous Directors, Agnes Rozario, Chief Content Officer, Astro and Greg Armshaw, former Senior Director Strategy APAC, Brightcove,for their contributions.About the Asia Video Industry AssociationThe Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.For media enquiries and additional background please contact:Charmaine KwanHead of Marketing and CommunicationsEmail: charmaine@avia.org | Website: www.avia.orgLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoia | Twitter: @AsiaVideoIATan Teck WeeSenior Marketing and Communications ExecutiveEmail: teckwee@avia.orgSource: AVIACopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.