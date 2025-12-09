WooCommerce integration with Mastercard to accelerate digital acceptance in ecommerce in EMEA

WooCommerce merchants in EMEA will be able to tap into powerful, local acquirer connectivity and payment options provided by Mastercard.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WooCommerce, the internet's most popular ecommerce platform¹, has entered a new partnership with Mastercard to enhance the digital checkout experience for ecommerce shoppers and the merchants who serve them.

The collaboration will accelerate digital acceptance for Woo's merchant customers and bring new payment functionality to consumers.

Through the partnership, WooCommerce merchants will gain access to Mastercard Merchant Cloud, a unified gateway offering enhanced payment processing and advanced fraud prevention. Merchants will also be able to accept a wide range of digital transactions quickly and securely, including all leading card brands and other non-card payment methods.

Tapping into Mastercard's global network of over 200 acquiring bank partners to scale and extend the relevance of WooCommerce, the collaboration will enable financial institutions to offer services to more ecommerce merchants than ever before. WooCommerce merchants will benefit by gaining access to simple and secure global payment solutions and flexible local payment methods, increasing choice, convenience, and shopping power for their customers.

Maria Parpou, Executive Vice President, Mastercard Merchant Cloud, said, "This collaboration with WooCommerce brings the power of Mastercard's global network to Woo's platform, offering consumers simple and convenient ways to pay, while giving merchants access to a range of acquiring banks and helping them grow online."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Mastercard, a payment technology market leader, and one of the world's most trusted and well-known brands," offered Woo Lead, Beau Lebens. "By working together, WooCommerce merchants gain access to the widest array of banking and financial services relevant in their region with robust new payment options."

WooCommerce is used by over 33% of all ecommerce sites online, collectively powering more than 4M stores and reaching hundreds of millions of shoppers every day.1 A highly customizable and scalable ecommerce platform, WooCommerce also gives merchants access to more than 1300 extensions and services in the WooCommerce Marketplace and is augmented by a global, 80K+ strong community of developers, builders, and designers.

1 StoreLeads , November 2025,

About Woo

Woo is the company behind WooCommerce, the open-source ecommerce platform powering more than 4 million online stores. Built on WordPress, WooCommerce offers unlimited extensibility and flexibility for store owners and builders.

Woo is a fully distributed company with employees all over the world, dedicated to empowering success for merchants, developers, and anyone else making a living through ecommerce. woocommerce.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838936/WooCommerce_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/woocommerce-integration-with-mastercard-to-accelerate-digital-acceptance-in-ecommerce-in-emea-302633769.html