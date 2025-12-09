Totiarán

The holiday rental company Totiarán celebrates the best start to the ski season in years Baqueira Beret - Baqueira Beret and the Aran Valley have launched the 2025-2026 winter season under exceptional conditions, reaffirming their position as one of the leading winter destinations in Spain. Heavy snowfall at the end of November, combined with temperatures reaching -15°C at higher altitudes, enabled the opening of more than 70 kilometres of skiable terrain from the very first operational weekend, exceeding initial expectations. Snow depths of between 30 and 40 centimetres across mid- and high-altitude areas have ensured a solid base for the start of the season. The Baqueira, Beret and Bonaigua sectors are already operating with 17 lifts open, with plans to progressively expand the skiable domain to the 173 kilometres available this season, including new runs designed to enhance the experience for skiers of all levels. The Aran Valley also begins the season with strong expectations, supported by natural conditions that reinforce its status as a leading mountain tourism destination. The combination of abundant snow, well-established infrastructure and favourable forecasts points to a high-performing season for the region. Totiarán , a company specialised in holiday rentals in Baqueira and the Aran Valley , welcomes this promising start, which anticipates strong visitor demand. In addition to offering high-quality accommodation and professional service, the company provides guests with complementary services such as restaurant reservations at the valley's top establishments, pre-arrival grocery stocking, on-demand daily cleaning, an exclusive 25% discount on ski equipment rental, and collaborations with local partners including private chefs, ham-carving experiences with De Mano del Pecado, and premium sushi delivery. With snow conditions expected to remain stable until mid-April 2026 and growing interest from skiers, Baqueira Beret and the Aran Valley once again reinforce their relevance within the national winter tourism landscape. Contact Details Luján Martínez Totiarán +34 973 64 47 87 lujan@totiaran.com



