The VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) announced today that it has submitted the VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) v1.0 to nineteen regulatory authorities across thirteen jurisdictions, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates (DIFC), Australia, India, South Korea, Switzerland, Brazil, Liechtenstein, and Saudi Arabia.

The submissions present VCP v1.0 as a cryptographic audit framework designed to address emerging supervisory requirements under the EU AI Act Article 12 for logging and traceability, and MiFID II RTS 25 for timestamp integrity and event ordering in AI-driven and algorithmic trading systems.

VSO also confirmed the first completed integration of VCP v1.0 within a controlled, production-like evaluation environment operating under its Early Access Program.

The environment successfully generated cryptographically linked event chains, immutable hashing, and verifiable proofs using RFC-aligned structures, demonstrating that VCP v1.0 is operational and ready for deployment in real-world trading and supervisory systems.

VCP v1.0 replaces mutable log files with tamper-evident cryptographic records, standardized event structures, and verifiable lifecycle reconstruction. This enables regulators, exchanges, brokers, and audit firms to independently validate how algorithmic and AI-driven systems behave not by trust or interpretation, but by mathematical verification.

The submissions and successful integration come at a time when global supervisors are intensifying scrutiny of automated systems, tightening governance expectations, and preparing for new AI oversight regimes. VCP provides a regulation-aligned foundation layer that supports multiple operational environments, from trading venues to risk engines and market surveillance systems.

"AI-driven markets can no longer rely on trust-based oversight," said Tokachi Kamimura, founder of VSO. "This first integration demonstrates that cryptographically verifiable auditability is no longer theoretical it is deployable today, and ready to serve as a trust layer for global markets."

To accelerate institutional adoption, VSO has opened an Early Access Program for organizations evaluating VCP for exchange-grade, broker-grade, and audit-grade environments, inviting collaboration with regulated market participants and supervisory bodies.

Resources

VCP Specification: https://github.com/veritaschain/vcp-spec

VCP Explorer Demo: https://veritaschain.org/explorer/app/

Early Access Program: standards@veritaschain.org

Press Kit: https://veritaschain.org/press/

