Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
09.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

Kasei Digital Assets Plc

(to be renamed Stackbitcointreasury plc)

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Change of Name

Kasei Digital Assets Plc, announces that, further to its announcement on 21 November 2025, its change of name to Stackbitcointreasury plc has now been registered at Companies House and will become effective on the AQSE Exchange from 10 December 2025. The Company's AQSE share ticker will simultaneously change to STAK on the effective date of the name change. Following the name change, the Company's website will be https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/, which contains all information required pursuant to Rule 4.14 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Following approval of the resolutions at the General Meeting (10:00 a.m. 9 December 2025), the Company will make an application to the court to confirm the reduction of capital. Conditional on confirmation by the court of the reduction of capital, it is expected that, at 8:00 a.m. on 21 January 2026, 20 million New Ordinary Shares will be issued. At that time, the Company's new SEDOL (BSMKZ42) and ISIN (GB00BSMKZ421) will become effective.

For further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets Plc

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Andrew Raca

Sam Gurung

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000


