Infomaniak Network SA: Infomaniak launches Euria, a free and sovereign AI that respects privacy and heats homes

Having provided developers with AI services and cloud infrastructures to train or consume open source models on demand, the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak is launching Euria, its own consumer AI assistant for mobiles. Hosted entirely in Switzerland in infrastructures powered by renewable energy recovered for district heating, Euria meets the requirements of sensitive sectors such as health, education, law, finance and public administration. It does not collect any data for the purposes of training AI models and incorporates an ephemeral mode that does not keep any trace. Available free of charge, it embodies Ethical, Universal, Responsible, Independent and Autonomous AI.





AI that heats homes

All the electricity used by Euria is recovered as heat then fed back into Geneva's district heating network. At full capacity, the data center that powers the AI will provide enough energy to heat 6,000 Minergie-A homes in winter and enable 20,000 people to take a five-minute shower a day. It will prevent the combustion of approximately 3,600 tonnes of CO2 from natural gas per year, helping to reduce local emissions.

"Euria shows that AI can be powerful and yet more sustainable for the planet: 100% powered by renewable energy while not wasting any water, all of the AI's energy benefits the community for a second time to heat homes," explains Boris Siegenthaler, founder of Infomaniak.

A sovereign AI assistant that respects privacy

All request processing, storage and hosting of Euria's solution takes place exclusively in Infomaniak's data centers in Switzerland, with no external service providers or data transfer abroad.

Discussions with Euria are encrypted by Infomaniak at all stages, guaranteeing their protection against unauthorised access. The data is used exclusively to ensure the service functions correctly: no information is used to train artificial intelligence models, build profiles or feed third-party systems.

Ephemeral mode offers an absolute level of confidentiality: exchanges are never stored, leave no trace on the servers and cannot be retrieved by any means, even by Infomaniak.

Fully compliant with the GDPR and the Swiss Data Protection Act (FADP), Euria meets the requirements of sensitive sectors such as healthcare, education, law, finance and public administration, which require strong guarantees of security, confidentiality and digital sovereignty.

"Euria was designed to make privacy a reality, not a marketing promise. The data never leaves our data centers in Switzerland and serves only to provide the service requested by the user," stresses Marc Oehler, CEO of Infomaniak.

Technically, Euria relies on several open source AI models, depending on the user's request. "Euria's models are entirely hosted in our data centers. We chose them in order to offer a level of performance that is very close to the best artificial intelligence on the market, while reducing the energy required to run them," explains Marc Oehler. "To date, none of the best-performing models is European. This observation should give us pause for thought: Europe must invest to catch up and build its own sovereign, ethical and carbon-neutral AI models. The more users choose local players, the more we will have the means to build this technological independence."

Fast and beneficial AI for companies and the general public

As easy to use as ChatGPT, from the very outset Euria - via the mobile app or via euria.infomaniak.com- enables users to:

make requests to the AI in writing or orally;

search, analyse and compare complex information on the web;

analyse and summarise documents (PDF, Word, Excel, images, etc.);

transcribe audio files (.mp3 .m4a .wav .aac .mp4 etc.);

interpret screenshots and photos (.bmp, .jpg, .png, .webp, .tiff);

organise discussions within projects;

assign conversations to favourites;

share discussions with third parties, even without an Infomaniak account;

track all communications from one device to another;

use an ephemeral chat, without any data retention.

To optimise its energy consumption, Euria automatically determines whether an online search is required, depending on the user's request. When not required, it responds almost instantaneously while consuming less energy. For many tasks, such as summarising a document, analysing an image, translating a text, writing an email or performing a calculation, Euria relies directly on its internal knowledge and reasoning skills, without consulting numerous websites online.

Faster and more generous than ChatGPT in its free version, Euria can be accessed without having to create an account via the euria.infomaniak.compage and the Infomaniak Euria mobile app, available for Androidand iOSdevices.

For extended personal use, Euria requires a free my kSuiteaccount for life, which offers an email address and a drive with a total storage of 35 GB. The latter can be upgraded with my kSuite+, which includes 1 TB or 6 TB of kDrive storage and intelligent email management via AI, from EUR 19 or CHF 19 incl. tax per year.

Euria is also integrated into kSuite Pro, the business package of Infomaniak's collaborative suite, which includes an instant messaging service, a drive, a Mail Service, diary and address book management and a videoconferencing solution, from EUR 22.80 or CHF 22.90 incl. tax per user and per year.

An ambitious roadmap

Euria is designed to keep pace with advances in artificial intelligence. New functions will be added regularly, gradually strengthening its capabilities and integration into the Infomaniak ecosystem (kSuite, newsletters tool, video-on-demand platform, website creation, etc.).

The next developments include the creation of intelligent agents capable of acting according to persistent instructions, image generation, the addition of global memory to the organisation and even more in-depth integration with kSuite, enabling advanced automation with AI in its productivity tools.

