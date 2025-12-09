Visit Sweden AB: Sweden Recommends: A Dose of Northern Lights Therapy

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's first country to be prescribed for its health benefits, Sweden is now shining a light on one of its most awe-inducing wellness experiences. Aurora Borealis - the original arctic light therapy.

The Swedish Prescription video shows how it works.

With interest in "northern lights travel" on the rise and 61% of travelers naming the aurora borealis as the top natural phenomenon they want to experience, the timing couldn't be better. A rare solar maximum is underway, making aurora displays brighter, more frequent and easier to catch. Sweden offers front-row access to one of nature's most powerful mood boosters.

Abisko in Swedish Lapland is consistently ranked among the best places on Earth to view the Northern Lights, thanks to its clear skies and unique microclimate.

"The time in Abisko was calming and beautiful," says Chris Brown from Louisiana, USA, who just returned home from his trip with Lights over Lapland." Seeing the Aurora was an experience we will never forget and left us with a deep awe of nature."

The health benefits of awe are well-documented. Studies show that witnessing vast, natural phenomena like the aurora can lower stress, improve mood, and foster emotional restoration.

"Seeing the Northern Lights is a great way to connect with the night sky, and my research suggests that this connection is beneficial for our mental health and happiness," says Dr. Chris Barnes, psychologist at the University of Derby in the UK.

With the Northern Lights visible up to 200 nights a year in Sweden - and peak conditions expected through 2026 due to the solar cycle - this natural spectacle is timely and therapeutic, often enjoyed from saunas, outdoor hot tubs, forest cabins, or silent reindeer rides under the Arctic sky.

A recent YouGov survey for Visit Sweden found that nearly two-thirds of respondents would consider traveling to nature if prescribed by a doctor - yet only a fraction had ever received such guidance. The Swedish Prescription bridges that gap with a curated list of science-backed, wellness-forward activities, from forest bathing and fika to cultural rituals and sky gazing.

Places to see the Northern Lights and how to capture them

The Swedish Prescription

The Swedish Prescription

Northern Lights

