Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Concludes Drill Season with Strong Balance Sheet and Momentum into 2026

Company closes both LIFE and Flow Through Private Placements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company is pleased to provide a year-end summary of activities and accomplishments in addition to guidance regarding expectations for the 2026 exploration season.

Highlights

Raise of over $17 MM

Drilled 4900m in 2 phases, tested 2 new targets

11 holes still pending at assay labs

First 3 holes released (see Phase 1 Highlights)

Permit extended to 2028

Work camp and airstrip remediation completed

Achievements in 2025 were initially based upon extensive records representing $10 million in historic drilling. The recently concluded campaign successfully tested both the lateral and vertical continuity of previously identified mineralized zones along with extensive area-wide field work including mapping, soil and rock sampling. The combined results significantly extend overall geochemical and geophysical knowledge and provide important guidance for the upcoming 2026 season.

Company CEO, Daryl Jones notes, "Building off strong fundamentals, we raised over $17 million to fund a clear set of exploration objectives. Our technical team effectively reprocessed existing geophysical data to produce 3D magnetic inversion models, which produced a nested porphyry model, which in turn guided 4,900 meters of targeted drilling across two preplanned phases. A total of 13 holes were drilled, which expanded the Star Main supergene oxidized deposit to roughly 500 meters x 550 meters x 100 meters deep, demonstrated a consistent transition from supergene to hypogene mineralization below 200 meters, verified that mineralization is still open below depths of at least 500 meters, and perhaps most importantly, significantly expanded the known areas of mineralization in multiple directions up to 2.5 kilometers from the Star Main asset onwards to our Copper Creek and Star North project areas. The Company then capped off 2025 with another progressive financing which positions the Company to exit 2025 with nearly $10 million in cash on the balance sheet. All this activity packed into one exploration season truly sets the stage for an exciting year ahead."

"Looking forward to 2026," Jones continues, "the Company is planning on strengthening and delineating existing Star asset models with detailed 3D geophysical data studies to provide greater, and more accurate comprehensive analysis with the incorporation of all assay results including from pending assays from as-yet unreported holes drilled in 2025, and by attracting specialized technical and operational talent to increase and improve our ability to effectively manage the growth focused scope of the project."

Phase 1 Drill Campaign Summary (to-date)

Phase 1 drilling expanded the near-surface supergene footprint to the west and southwest, confirmed copper mineralization across multiple intrusive phases, and sharpened the structural and alteration framework-particularly along the Star Fault and associated potassic (K-feldspar) alteration corridors. The six-hole drill campaign (S-050, S-051, S-052, S-053B, S-054A, S-055) totaled over 2200m and culminated with Hole S-055 (2025-E), which intersected a near-surface oxide horizon (visible malachite and azurite) transitioning at depth to chalcopyrite in mineralized quartz monzodiorite, consistent with our oxide-to-hypogene model along major structures. With assay results still pending, the Company will take the winter months to refine the geologic model to further advance future drilling on Star. Assays results for the initial three drillholes have been completed (see news releases September 22, 2025, and September 30, 2025), with assays pending for holes S-503B, S-054A, and S-055.

Figure 1-2025 Drill Collar Locations. Star Copper 2025

Table 1 - 2025 Drill Holes

Target Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Depth Star Main S_050 339836.6 6458308 1132.305 270 -85 101 Star Main S_051 339766.1 6458303 1121.538 235 -85 539 Star Main S_052 339857.6 6458405 1155.584 240 -83 674 Star Main S-053B 339723.9 6458250 1103.396 260 -83 183 Star Main S-055 339786.9 6458116 1045.055 270 -85 330.5 Star Main S-054A 339992.1 6458294 1123.932 270 -85 413 Star Main S-056 339693.4 6458145 1051.331 0 -75 551 Star Main S-057 339693.4 6458145 1051.331 0 -88 511.25 Star Main S-058 339704.1 6458491 1166.101 0 -90 276 Star Main S-059 339865.2 6458454 1164.337 180 -80 317 Star Main S-060 339928.5 6458218 1118.994 265 -85 322 Star Main S-061 339556 6457956 941.41 320 -65 74 Copper Creek CC-25-001 341181 6456422 901 262 -45 151 Star North SN-25-001 340487 6459084 1163 131 -45 402

UTM Zone 9N

Highlights from Phase 1

Hole S-051 intersected 226.54m 0.70% CuEq (0.44% Cu & 0.25 g/t Au) from 14m. Including 90m of 1.13% CuEq (0.65% Cu & 0.47 g/t Au) from 14m. Including 40m of 1.73% CuEq (1.03% Cu & 0.68 g/t Au) from 34m.

Hole S-050 intersected 93m 0.93% CuEq (0.56% Cu & 0.36 g/t Au) from 8m.

Hole S-052 intersected 397m of 0.37% CuEq (0.25% Cu & 0.11 g/t Au) from 29m. Including 228m of 0.51% CuEq (0.34% Cu & 0.17 g/t Au) from 17m. Including 90.95m of 0.75 CuEq (0.51% Cu & 0.23 g/t Au) from 29m.



Samples from the Phase 1 program have all been shipped to the laboratory, and results will be reported once received and reviewed under our QA/QC protocols. The supergene zone continues to deliver the most exciting early visuals, giving confidence that this could be a potentially large oxide footprint (See inset photo Figures 2 & 3). With the Star project holding vast potential in the supergene zone, the Company is extremely excited about the hypogene mineralization which continues northwest and southeast of the supergene with a footprint of 1 km long by 500 m wide. The hypogene system also extends well below the 100m depth to well over 400m as reported in the first 3 holes from Phase 1.

Figure 2-Supergene mineralization in S-051 42.0-42.26m. Star Copper 2025

Figure 3-Azurite and malachite mineralization in lower trench beside collar of S-061

as 20 cm long angular subcrop. Star Copper 2025.

Phase 2 Drill Campaign Summary (to date)

Phase 2 wrapped up mid-November with a total of 2,700 m spread over the Star Main deposit, Star North and Copper Creek targets. The drilling was successful in confirming that both Star North and Copper Creek showed valuable visible chalcopyrite and strong mineralization that will be followed up in 2026 drilling (see Figure 5).

Star Main drilling in Phase 2 centered around the relationship between supergene to hypogene transition and the structures that carry the mineralization. Copper Creek is a historically drilled target 2.2 km Southeast of the Star Main deposit and has a very strong soil signature associated with a coincident chargeability high similar to Star Main. One hole was drilled to a depth of 120 m and intersected strong VMS mineralization over a broad intercept at the target depth. Star North, which is another strong soil anomaly and coincidental chargeability high, located 1 km northeast of the Star Main saw 400m of drilling to test the structure to allow for further drilling to expand the target in 2026. Star Main also saw additional follow up drilling during phase 2 to confirm the hypogene mineralization and expand the overall deposit model. A total of 13 holes were drilled at Star Main with 11 assays still pending.

Figure 4-Star Project Overview. Star Copper 2025.

Figure 5-Copper Creek Mineralization at 120m (Drill hole CC-25-001). Star Copper 2025.

In Conclusion

The Company is now compiling all relevant work completed in the field in 2025 to better understand the deposit model on Star Main and develop the model for Star North and Copper Creek. With a very successful 2025 drill season concluded, the Company is tremendously excited about the prospects for the 2026 campaign. The Company looks forward to commencing fieldwork early in 2026 to undertake additional drilling, additional 3D geophysics and related data compilation to continue growing our value proposition to meet the expectations of our team members, stakeholders and shareholders as we strive towards affirming Star Copper holds Canada's next big copper deposit.

Key takeaways

Robust deposit model showing transition from supergene to hypogene intact

Mineralization continues to 500m, and open at depth

Robust drill target pipeline for 2026 field work

Deep 3D geophysical modelling planned to enhance deposit model

Assays still pending for 11 holes

Well-funded to open camp and begin 2026 field season

To find out more, visit our website and watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/.

Private Placement Closings

Further to the Company's announcements of November 20, 2025 and November 25, 2025, the Company is also please to announce the completion of two non-brokered private placements:

Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

The Company has completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$3,000,000 from the sale of 3,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit", and collectively, the "Units") at a price of C$1.00 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering") under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share (each a "Warrant Share", and collectively, the "Warrant Shares") at a price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date hereof (the "Closing Date"). The Warrants are not listed for trading on any stock exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the LIFE Offering was made to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the LIFE Offering pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to resale restrictions pursuant to Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document dated November 20, 2025 (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.starcopper.com.

The gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, which may include investor relations activities.

The Company paid finder's fees in connection with subscriptions to the LIFE Offering totalling $22,750 cash, and 22,750 broker's warrants (each a "Broker Warrant" and collectively the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant was issued on the same terms as the Warrants, but for that the Broker Warrants are non-transferable.

Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement

The Company has also completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$2,499,300.18 from the sale of 2,118,051 "flow-through" units of the Company (each, an "FT Unit", and collectively, the "FT Units") at a price of C$1.18 per FT Unit (the "FT Offering"). The FT Offering was not completed under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.

Each FT Unit consists of one "flow-through" common share (each, an "FT Share" and collectively, the "FT Shares") and one "flow-through" common share purchase warrant (each an "FT Warrant" and collectively, the "FT Warrants"), issued as "flow-through shares", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each FT Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share (each a "Warrant Share", and collectively, the "Warrant Shares") at a price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date. The Warrant Shares underlying the FT Units will not qualify as "flow-through shares" under the Tax Act. The FT Warrants to be issued pursuant to the FT Offering are not listed for trading on any stock exchange.

The gross proceeds of the FT Offering will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", within the meaning of the Tax Act, on the Company's flagship Star Project.

The Company paid finder's fees in connection with subscriptions to the FT Offering totalling $174,951.01 cash, and 148,264 broker's warrants (each a "FTBroker Warrant" and collectively the "FTBroker Warrants"), representing 7% of the gross proceeds and number of FT Units issued, respectively. Each FT Broker Warrant was issued on the same terms as the FT Warrants, but for that (i) the FT Broker Warrants are non-transferable and (ii) the FT Broker Warrants were not issued as "flow through shares" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act.

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB: SOP) (WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District (watch our videos https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com to watch our selection of videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's 'Star Project' and the potential thereof, the use of proceeds from both the LIFE Offering and FT Offering, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-concludes-drill-season-with-strong-balance-sheet-and-momentum-into-20-1115753