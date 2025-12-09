Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
WKN: 862056 | ISIN: BMG6699D1074 | Ticker-Symbol:
Suspension - OCEAN WILSONS (HOLDINGS) LD

DJ Suspension - OCEAN WILSONS (HOLDINGS) LD 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Suspension - OCEAN WILSONS (HOLDINGS) LD 
09-Dec-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
09/12/2025, 07:30 
 
TEMPORARY SUSPENSION 
 
OCEAN WILSONS (HOLDINGS) LD 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List 
effective from 09/12/2025, 07:30 at the request of the company: 
Security Description        Listing Category               ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares of 20p each;    Equity shares (commercial companies)     BMG6699D1074 --

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 410683 
EQS News ID:  2241998 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241998&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
