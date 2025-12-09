Solar recycler OnePlanet will draw on vision-guided robots and automation to scale its River City facility and recover more, purer valuable materials from spent panels.From pv magazine USA A tsunami is heading for the US solar industry, but only time will tell when exactly the wave of mass solar panel retirements will crash. Modules from the early 2010s solar boom are approaching their end of life, with many expected to top out between 2027 and 2030. An estimate from the newly christened National Laboratory of the Rockies (the former National Renewable Energy Laboratory) indicates that by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...