INNIO Group has been awarded the German Sustainability Award for Companies 2026. At the 18th annual ceremony in Düsseldorf, INNIO was named winner in the "Engines and Turbines" category within the "Machines and Installations" sector. Recognized as one of Europe's most respected distinctions for corporate responsibility, the German Sustainability Award reflects the United Nations' Agenda 2030 and thus on the key areas of transformation such as climate, biodiversity, resources, supply chain, and society.

"This award is a tremendous recognition for our entire team and validates our 360-degree approach to sustainable innovation throughout the value chain," said Marcin Kawa, VP Sustainability at INNIO Group. "We are committed to actively shaping the energy transition and delivering solutions that make sense for both the environment and our customers' businesses."

INNIO Group is a leading provider of advanced solutions for data center energy infrastructure, distributed power generation, and compression applications. INNIO helps customers around the world meet rising energy demand, driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and increasing industrial electrification-as sustainably as possible. Through innovative technologies that enable the use of biogas, hydrogen, and e-fuels, as well as a circular economy approach with the potential to noticeably extend product lifespans, INNIO supports efficient, sustainable energy solutions across the entire product life cycle.

This recognition highlights INNIO's leadership in developing sustainable energy solutions and transforming the industry.

INNIO has been recognized multiple times in the past for its commitment to sustainability. The company has received the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the fourth consecutive year, placing it among the top 1% of all rated companies. In addition, INNIO has been named "ESG Industry Top Rated" by Sustainalytics Morningstar and has been awarded the "H2 Readiness" certificate by TÜV SÜD.

