SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - 2025 marks the 5th anniversary of Pudong New Area in Shanghai building itself into a pioneer area for socialist modernization. A promotional video commemorating the 5th anniversary of Pudong's construction of the pioneer area has been recently released.



Pudong New Area in Shanghai Releases Promotional Video for the 5th Anniversary of Building a Pioneer Area

With the theme of "Striving Pioneer Area, Creating New Miracles", the promotional video tells the new practices of Pudong in advancing pioneering reforms and exploring leading-level opening-up; how, with the perseverance of self-reliance and self-improvement, it has gathered national strategic sci-tech strength, fostered and expanded world-class innovative industrial clusters, and become a stage for global talents to converge; how, through the mutual coordination of two-way connection, it has enabled the financial core area to set sail on a new journey and the shipping hub to forge the foundation for leapfrog development; how, by pursuing win-win results through internal and external connectivity, it has expanded new space for two-way cooperation, promoted reform and development through opening-up, and led global trends; and how, as a people-oriented city that everyone aspires to live in, it has built a modern urban area and created a high-quality life.





