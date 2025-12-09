One of Australia's biggest battery energy storage projects has powered up with renewables developer Equis Australia confirming that the 600 MW/1.6 GWh Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub in Victoria is now fully operational.From pv magazine USA The 600 MW/1.6 GWh Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub (MREH), co-owned by Singapore-headquartered clean energy investor Equis and the Victoria government-owned State Electricity Commission (SEC), has completed commissioning and has commenced operations. Equis said the AUD 1.1 billion ($730 million) battery had been delivered on time and on budget and features 444 ...

