Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX LN) 
Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
09-Dec-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 08-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.2552 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25367216 
 
CODE: MTXX LN 
 
ISIN: LU1437018598 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1437018598 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MTXX LN 
LEI Code:   222100YOA7JFBRTWTO33 
Sequence No.: 410786 
EQS News ID:  2242354 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242354&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.