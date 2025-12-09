Swedish Startup MuchSkills Powers Phillips Consulting-Led Workforce Skills Assessment in Nigeria's Federal Civil Service

As Nigeria modernises one of Africa's largest public sector workforces, MuchSkills' technology is being deployed by Phillips Consulting to power a federal skills intelligence effort.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Swedish skills intelligence platform MuchSkills is collaborating on a major government initiative in Nigeria to map and analyse the skills of the federal civil service through its AI-enabled workforce capability platform. Employing around 70,000 people, the Nigerian civil service forms the core of a public sector workforce of roughly one million people - one of the largest in Africa.

Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Nigeria

This initiative, introduced under the leadership of Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, is part of the wider Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis (PASGA) programme and reflects the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen capability and modernise the civil service.

The skills element of the PASGA programme aims to give Nigeria a live view of its civil service skills, identify critical capability gaps, and deliver real-time data to guide training, hiring, and reforms that improve public service delivery. It covers all federal ministries and extra-ministerial departments, and is delivered under contract by Nigerian consulting firm Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl.), alongside other HR firms.

"By mapping competencies and identifying skills gaps, this exercise will support targeted training, redeployment where needed, merit-based career progression, and ultimately build a more agile, competent, and responsive civil workforce," said Walson-Jack.

Phillips Consulting - a certified MuchSkills partner - chose Muchskills to supply the digital platform and analytics for the skills gap analysis work within the programme. The mapping phase, which began in October, is now in its final stages.

MuchSkills provides organisations with tools to map, visualise, and analyse workforce capabilities in real time. Adopted by organisations across Europe, the US, and Asia, its skills intelligence platform helps make workforce planning more transparent and data-driven.

"Skills intelligence is becoming the foundation of modern workforce transformation," said Daniel Nilsson, Co-Founder and CEO of MuchSkills. "By combining Swedish innovation with Nigerian expertise, we're helping one of Africa's largest public workforces build the trusted capability data it needs to make better decisions, strengthen service delivery, and plan for the future."

Walson-Jack highlighted the importance of the initiative for civil service reform, saying: "This collaboration with MuchSkills and consultants represents one of the boldest investments in human capital transformation in the history of the Federal Civil Service, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and signalling our readiness to build a modern, transparent, and future-ready civil service for the benefit of all Nigerians."

Kemi Phillips, Partner at Phillips Consulting, added: "Our partnership with MuchSkills brings world-class HR tech into a national project that will redefine how Nigeria manages and grows its public workforce."

The project reflects a rising global interest in using skills intelligence to transform workforce planning. For MuchSkills, it marks a milestone that demonstrates how Scandinavian innovation is making a real-world impact.

