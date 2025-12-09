Researchers in China developed a monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell using a steric-complementary interface design, achieving a certified efficiency of 32.12% and enhanced long-term stability. This strategy optimizes molecular fit in the perovskite lattice, improving both charge transport and device longevity.A group of researchers led by China's Soochow University has fabricated a monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with an interface design based on steric complementarity, aiming to improve device efficiency and reliability. Steric complementarity defines how well the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...