The partnership provides Kingspan Light, Air Water with enhanced connectivity globally

Expereo, the world-leading managed Network as a Service (NaaS) provider that connects people, places and things anywhere, today announces that Kingspan Light, Air Water, the global provider of solutions in smoke control and fire safety, natural daylighting, ventilation and cooling, sustainable water management, and safe storage, has selected Expereo to deliver a fully managed global connectivity solution.

Kingspan Light, Air Water had grown rapidly through acquisitions, leaving it with a fragmented network of multiple contracts, vendors and compliance requirements across 100 locations in 22 countries. Previously, multiple contracts, vendors and compliance requirements created complexity, with local changes often going unreported leading to missed renewals, undocumented modifications and poor visibility into network health. This made diagnosing issues and distinguishing application problems from infrastructure failures extremely difficult.

To overcome these challenges, Kingspan Light, Air Water partnered with Expereo to deliver a fully managed global connectivity solution. Expereo was chosen for its ability to design, implement, transition and support a single, standardised network under one agreement. The solution combines broadband, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services to ensure robust business continuity essential for production sites that make up a third of Kingspan Light, Air Water's global footprint.

At the heart of the solution is expereoOne, Expereo's NaaS platform, which gives Kingspan Light, Air Water a single view of its entire network. The platform enables the IT team to monitor performance, track delivery dates, manage trouble tickets and deactivate services digitally. It also simplifies ordering and invoicing, making it easy to view quotes, place orders and maintain full transparency across all sites.

Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, says: "I'm delighted we are supporting Kingspan Light, Air Water in the next phase of its digital transformation. Global businesses face huge challenges managing fragmented networks across multiple regions and our fully managed service combined with the expereoOne platform deliver the visibility and control Kingspan Light, Air Water needs. By providing a single source of truth for all sites and services we're removing complexity, strengthening resilience and giving the organisation the security to scale and innovate without worrying about network risk."

Fergal Moore, Divisional Head of Infrastructure Cyber Security at Kingspan Light, Air Water, says: "expereoOne has transformed how we manage our global network. For the first time we now have a single view of all services, contracts and performance across every site. This gives us confidence, control and the ability to make decisions quickly putting us in the best place to capitalise on our growth ambitions."

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.

About Kingspan Light, Air Water

Kingspan Light, Air Water are a global division of Kingspan Group operating in 24 countries worldwide. We deliver cutting edge solutions in Smoke Control Fire Safety, Daylighting, Ventilation Cooling, Sustainable Water Management, and Safe Storage. Service and maintenance packages are also a core part of our offering, ensuring safety and compliance for our customers.

Our mission is to create healthier, safer, and more comfortable spaces for people while safeguarding the planet's natural resources.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209015897/en/

Contacts:

Scarlett King

+44 7534252295