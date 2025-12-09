Accordion, an AI and data-powered financial consulting firm focused on private equity, today announced a major expansion of its European CFO Technology Practice. The firm has added three senior hires Adil Rehman, James Wainwright, and Nicholas Mascia to help PE sponsors and portfolio company CFOs modernize and scale their finance technology infrastructure.

PE firms are increasingly requiring their portfolio companies to build a robust, tech-enabled finance foundation from day one. Accordion's expanded team is designed to meet that need, providing strategy-through-implementation support across ERP, CPM/EPM, CRM, data architecture, and AI/automation-ready infrastructure. With the power of 100+ certified technology experts and global delivery capabilities, Accordion has become the go-to technology partner for European CFOs across multiple technology platforms.

"PE-backed CFOs can no longer treat finance tech as a back-office afterthought," said Mukesh Shah, Managing Director and Head of Accordion's CFO Technology Practice. "Adil, James, and Nick will help our clients build scalable finance platforms that enable real-time decision-making, drive margin expansion, and support growth without sacrificing oversight or control."

Accordion's CFO Technology offering meets portfolio companies where they are whether contending with legacy systems, spreadsheets, or fragmented tech stacks and helps them evolve to next-generation finance functions. The firm delivers both strategic advisory and hands-on implementation across:

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Strategy, selection, and implementation leadership to establish unified, scalable system architecture.

Strategy, selection, and implementation leadership to establish unified, scalable system architecture. Corporate Performance Management (CPM/EPM): Deployment of planning, forecasting, consolidation, reporting, and analytics platforms that enhance visibility and agility for PE-backed firms.

Deployment of planning, forecasting, consolidation, reporting, and analytics platforms that enhance visibility and agility for PE-backed firms. Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Design and delivery of Salesforce-enabled revenue, sales, and customer operations solutions for AI-powered CPQ, Quote-to-Cash, billing, and revenue recognition capabilities.

Design and delivery of Salesforce-enabled revenue, sales, and customer operations solutions for AI-powered CPQ, Quote-to-Cash, billing, and revenue recognition capabilities. Data Architecture and Integration: AI/automation-ready platforms that support advanced analytics, cash flow forecasting, contract intelligence, and other value-creation tools.

"For a PE sponsor, value doesn't come just from acquisition; it comes from execution, growth, and eventual exit," said Andy Burgess, Senior Managing Director and Accordion London Office Leader. "Expanding our CFO Tech bench in Europe gives our clients a practical path to translate sponsor value-creation plans into scalable operating models and strong equity stories."

Each of the new hires brings deep, practitioner-level experience across critical finance technology disciplines:

Adil Rehman , Senior Director, is an expert in finance systems advisory and implementation, helping organizations from high-growth start-ups to global enterprises leverage ERP, EPM, reporting, and treasury solutions to drive operational excellence.

, Senior Director, is an expert in finance systems advisory and implementation, helping organizations from high-growth start-ups to global enterprises leverage ERP, EPM, reporting, and treasury solutions to drive operational excellence. James Wainwright , Senior Director, specializes in financial and operational performance improvement through technology, including CRM implementation and optimization. He's partnered with numerous sponsors and portfolio companies to drive measurable commercial outcomes through the strategic deployment of finance systems.

, Senior Director, specializes in financial and operational performance improvement through technology, including CRM implementation and optimization. He's partnered with numerous sponsors and portfolio companies to drive measurable commercial outcomes through the strategic deployment of finance systems. Nicholas (Nick) Mascia, Director, helps organizations optimize planning processes, improve operational efficiency, and maximize the value of their technology investments. He's led technology initiatives across industries from telecommunications and media to manufacturing and financial services, supporting PE-backed companies with modern performance management and finance transformation solutions.

"Sponsors and CFOs who invest early in a modern finance backbone unlock optionality," added Shah. "Whether growing aggressively or preparing for exit, having clean data, connected systems, and tech-enabled processes makes all the difference, operationally and in valuation."

Accordion's CFO Technology offering is designed specifically for the realities of private equity: rapid growth, complexity, operational scaling, and exit readiness. The firm helps portfolio companies build foundations that support strategic agility, enable sponsor oversight, and create compelling equity stories at exit. This expanded European capability reinforces Accordion's commitment to delivering advisory-led and execution-readyfinance technology transformation across the entire private equity lifecycle: from acquisition, to growth, hold, and exit.

About Accordion

Accordion sits at the heart of private equity where sponsors and CFOs meet. Through financial consulting rooted in data, technology, and AI, Accordion helps clients drive value. From foundational finance and technology solutions to full-scale finance transformations and exit planning support, Accordion gives portfolio companies the tools and expertise they need to scale confidently and maximize equity value. Accordion is headquartered in New York with global offices including its European hub in London.

