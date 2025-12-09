Gumtree makes first ever investment in delivery infrastructure to offer seamless delivery for 10 million monthly users

Gumtree, the UK's leading online marketplace, has announced a strategic multi-year partnership with ShipStation, the leading shipping and logistics solution. This marks a key milestone as the platform transitions from a primarily offline service into a fully transactional online marketplace. The partnership will see Gumtree implement ShipStation's API, to seamlessly integrate delivery functionality, which allows sellers to easily ship products directly via their website.

For the first time, sellers can manage delivery directly within Gumtree through its integration with ShipStation's API, which provides a single connection to a wide range of carriers, enabling carrier performance management, powering automated label creation, and real-time tracking. These capabilities reduce friction for both buyers and sellers, giving buyers greater confidence through reliable delivery and tracking services, while helping sellers reach more customers with flexible delivery options.

These new capabilities position Gumtree to take advantage of the UK's rapidly expanding recommerce market, as more consumers choose to buy and sell pre-owned items online. According to Retail Economics, this sector is projected to reach £12.4 billion in the UK by 2028, highlighting how reliable delivery and fulfillment are becoming central to trust, convenience, and customer loyalty in modern marketplaces.

Kim Faura, Joint Managing Director at Gumtree, commented: "As we realise our vision for Gumtree to become the go-to marketplace for the home, ShipStation was the natural partner. Their expertise in advanced technology, logistics and carrier management will ensure our customers experience smooth and efficient transactions that transform how people buy and sell on the platform.

Kelly Vincent, Chief Product Officer at Auctane, ShipStation's parent company, added: "We are proud to support Gumtree as it makes its first foray into integrated delivery. As more consumers embrace recommerce and marketplaces become the go-to destination for buying and selling pre-owned items, our API empowers platforms like Gumtree to offer seamless delivery experiences. This drives customer engagement and loyalty while simplifying operations and supporting business growth."

The partnership underscores the growing importance of seamless, integrated delivery in ecommerce. By leveraging ShipStation API, Gumtree is set to enhance its competitive edge, expand delivery options, and deliver a modern, customer-first marketplace experience.

For more information about ShipStation's API offering, visit the ShipStation website.

About Gumtree:

Gumtree is one of the UK's most popular online marketplaces and the go-to marketplace for the home, offering users an effortless and secure way to buy and sell. Founded in 2000, Gumtree has become a trusted brand with millions of users across the UK, championing re-commerce and supporting trading. With more than 1.8 million live ads at any one time, it's not surprising that more than 10 million people visit the site every month to find what they need affordably, sustainably and effortlessly. Visit www.gumtree.com and follow @GumtreeUK (Instagram), Gumtree UK (Facebook) and @Gumtree (X) to join the conversation

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation's online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences-wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, GlobalPost, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.shipstation.com.

