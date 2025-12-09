Fitasy Inc: Fitasy Unveils Breakthrough Technology Making Custom-Fit 3D Printed Shoes More Accessible and Affordable, Supporting Better Foot Health

Fitasy is set to transform the footwear industry with new technology that democratizes access to custom-fit shoes-improving comfort, reducing waste, saving customers money, and helping prevent common foot pathologies .

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitasy Inc ["Fitasy"], an Indianapolis, U.S.-based technology company revolutionizing footwear design and manufacturing, today announced a breakthrough technology that democratizes access to custom-made footwear. For the first time, Fitasy's patent-pending scan-to-print software solution enables anyone to create custom-fit 3D-printed shoes precisely fitted to their feet -using only a smartphone.

Incorrectly fitted footwear is a widespread issue, contributing to discomfort, pain, deformity, poor foot mechanics, and reduced participation in work, sport, and daily activities*. Footwear sizing has remained largely unchanged since the 1800s, relying on standardized measurements that overlook the true diversity of human feet. Fitasy aims to digitize this outdated model: custom-fit shoes that once required plaster casts, specialists, and long waiting can now be produced quickly and more accurately.

Fitasy's solution integrates proprietary spatial AI, advanced imaging, and digital light projection 3D printing into a seamless scan-to-print workflow. Using only a smartphone, customers capture a full 360-degree model of their feet in both weight-bearing and relaxed positions, recording true geometry with market-leading precision. Fitasy's software then generates a personalized fit profile based on individual foot morphology, enabling shoes to be printed to the exact contours of each foot.

Fitasy's triple-layer lattice structure adapts to the foot's contours, enhances shock absorption, and reduces impact on the body, and supports faster recovery-ideal for active individuals and those on their feet all day. Made from a single material, the 3D-printed design streamlines manufacturing, reduces waste, and is fully recyclable unlike the traditional shoes with foam mid-soles.

Yujun Wang, CEO and Co-Founder of Fitasy said, "The foot is one of the most complex mechanical structures of the human body - 33 joints, 26 bones, over 100 muscles, tendons, ligaments,and more than 8000 nerves all working together to support every step. Yet, achieving a comfortable and healthy shoe fit remains a challenge for many, particularly women, who disproportionately wear ill-fitting shoes. While we have personalized many aspects of our well-being - fitness, nutrition, and sleep - through technology, our shoes remain mass-produced and standard-fit. Our vision is to make true personalization affordable, stylish, and accessible for anyone who has ever suffered from an ill-fitting pair of shoes."

Fitasy's technology was developed in-house by a multidisciplinary team of engineers, material scientists, and computational imaging specialists with experience from MIT, Caltech, the University of Wisconsin, and Imperial College London.

Fitasy will debut the technology at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The waitlist is open now, and consumer orders are expected to begin in Spring 2026.

*Source: American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons / Orthoinfo

