Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Perimtec today announced a significant expansion to its Privacy Fence product line, introducing new customization options and upgraded system components designed to meet increasing nationwide demand for modern outdoor privacy solutions including ranch rail fences and fire retardants. The enhancements include additional material choices, new color selections, and system improvements aimed at simplifying installation and increasing long term durability.

The expansion comes as privacy-related home improvement projects continue to rise across the United States. Perimtec reports increased homeowner activity across key markets and a growing preference for modular fence designs that allow for tailored configurations.

Details of the Product Line Expansion

The newly expanded Privacy Fence offering includes several updates intended to provide greater design flexibility and improved performance:

New infill material options and finishes

Additional modern color selections

Availability of horizontal or vertical orientations across more models

New decorative insert compatibility

Optional system configurations for noise reduction and increased wind resistance

These upgrades allow customers to further customize their fence layouts based on property needs, architectural style, and local climate conditions. The updates are available immediately across Perimtec's dealer and direct purchase channels.

Market Response and Rollout

Perimtec notes that homeowner interest in adaptable privacy fencing has increased steadily throughout 2024 and 2025, particularly in regions prioritizing outdoor space enhancements. Early campaign data surrounding the expanded offerings indicates strong engagement from both DIY customers and professional installers.

The product line expansion will continue to roll out nationwide through Q1 2026, with additional updates planned as market demand evolves.

Installation & Contractor Improvements

As part of the expansion, Perimtec introduced refinements to installation components that streamline the assembly process for contractors and experienced DIY users. The updated frame system allows for more efficient installation, consistent alignment, and improved compatibility across varying project sizes.

About Perimtec

Perimtec is a modern fencing solutions company specializing in customizable fence systems, fire retardant fences, ranch rail fences, and metal frame fence kits. The company provides modular fencing designed for durability, design flexibility, and ease of installation, serving customers and installers nationwide.

