VINSSEN Co., Ltd: VINSSEN and ILDO F&C Form Exclusive Alliance to Advance Composite Bipolar Plate Technology for Hydrogen Systems

Joint innovation targets lower costs, higher durability, and broader applications across the hydrogen value chain

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VINSSEN, a maritime decarbonization technology company specializing in hydrogen fuel cells and integrated system solutions, announced today that it has formed an exclusive partnership with ILDO F&C to co-develop next-generation composite bipolar plates engineered for high-performance hydrogen applications across marine, industrial, and aerospace markets.

The collaboration integrates VINSSEN's expertise in fuel cell system integration and stack engineering with ILDO F&C's carbon composite manufacturing capabilities. Together, the companies aim to deliver lightweight bipolar plates with superior corrosion resistance, customized surface engineering options, and long-term durability without the need for conductive coating.

Key advantages include lower tooling costs, enhanced operability through hydrophilic/hydrophobic options, resistance to degradation caused by metal-ion leaching, and weight reduction suitable for mobility platforms such as aviation and high-efficiency PEM water electrolysis.

"This cooperation strengthens VINSSEN's ability to advance hydrogen system technology across the full value chain," said Chilhan Lee, CEO of VINSSEN. "Our long-term vision includes extending this technology beyond marine applications into aviation and power-to-X industries."

Seonghwa Cho, CEO of ILDO F&C, added, "Our composite technologies deliver clear performance and cost advantages. Partnering with VINSSEN positions us to accelerate adoption across global hydrogen mobility markets."

The partnership was introduced following VINSSEN's participation in H2 MEET 2025, held at KINTEX in South Korea, where the company showcased its 100-kW marine fuel cell system and announced RINA type approval for its 150-kW stack. VINSSEN achieved double recognition at the event, receiving the "Top Prize" for innovative technology in recognition of its technological innovation and commercialization readiness, as well as the "BEST OF WHE TOP 2" awarded by UK hydrogen industry media H2 Energy News.

About VINSSEN

VINSSEN develops hydrogen fuel cell systems, integrated clean-energy solutions, and maritime decarbonization technologies, offering commercial products for marine propulsion, stationary power, and next-generation hydrogen infrastructure.

About ILDO F&C

ILDO F&C specializes in advanced carbon- and glass-fiber composite technologies used across energy, industrial, and mobility sectors.

