Inwido AB: Inwido acquires a GBP 33 million market leader in the UK

Inwido acquires Victorian House Window Group, a highly profitable company known for its well reputed brands ECOSlide® and Victorian Sliders®. Entering its 20th year in the window industry, the company is the largest manufacturer and supplier of uPVC sliding sash windows in the UK.

Victorian House Window Group employs 300 people and generates sales of around GBP 33 million, with profitability above the Inwido average. The company is headquartered in Ammanford, Wales, and operates depots and sales locations across the UK and Ireland as well as a hardware manufacturing site in Foshan, China.

The production facility in Wales is vertically integrated with all manufacturing processes in-house, including extrusion, cutting, glazing, assembly, and recycling. The company is uniquely committed to the circular economy, operating its own recycling process. Sourced PVC is recycled and extruded on-site, achieving approx. 30% recycled input material in the window frames. The factory produces more than 1,750 windows every week with capacity to almost double the volume.

The sash window market in the UK is expected to grow due to pent-up demand in the installed base and relaxation of planning restrictions, allowing uPVC windows to replace timber windows. With its product portfolio, the company is also well positioned to enter new market segments such as Private New Build and Housing Associations, as well as additional geographies.

"The acquisition of Victorian House Window Group fits well with Inwido's acquisition strategy and offers attractive growth prospects and synergies", says Fredrik Meuller, President and CEO of Inwido and continues: "I'm happy to welcome the first facility within Inwido to have all operations under one roof, including its unique on-site PVC recycling for more sustainable products".

Inwido acquires 100 percent of the shares in Victorian House Window Group Ltd for a purchase price of GBP 60 million on a cash- and debt-free basis. The shares are acquired from the majority owner, equity investor BGF, and other shareholders.

This information is information that Inwido AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 7:30 p.m.CET on December 8, 2025.

About Inwido:

Inwido improves people's lives indoors with windows and doors. As Europe's leading window group, Inwido's business concept is to develop and sell the market's best customized window and door solutions through a decentralized structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth, organically and through acquisitions. Inwido consists of 36 business units with approximately 4,700 employees in twelve countries. In 2024 group sales amounted to SEK 8.8 billion with an operating EBITA margin of 10.8 percent. Inwido has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014. Follow Inwido on LinkedIn.