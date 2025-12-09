Emmvee Energy has signed a long-term supply agreement with a domestic buyer to deliver 4.5 GWp of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells.From pv magazine India Emmvee Photovoltaic Power said its subsidiary, Emmvee Energy,has signed a long-term supply agreement with a domestic buyer to deliver 4.5 GWp of TOPCon crystalline silicon solar cells. The contract covers total contracted offtake of 4.5 GWp and will be executed over a five-year period from December 2025 to 2030. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power reported consolidated revenue of INR 21.6 billion ($240 million) for the first half of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...