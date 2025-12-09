European energy storage hardware startups have secured €2.14 billion ($2.5 billion) in equity funding for commercial, industrial, and grid-scale applications, says Avnet Silica. Nearly half of that funding was raised in the past three years, and more than 80% in the last five.From ESS News As energy storage becomes increasingly vital for renewable integration, grid resilience, and energy security, investors are ramping up support for technology developers. While China continues to dominate manufacturing, European energy storage companies are steadily attracting growing investment and attention. ...

