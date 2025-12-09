An engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) tender is open in Zambia for a 25 MW solar project. The deadline for applications is Jan. 9, 2026.Zambian renewables developer Kiyona Energy Limited has opened a tender in Zambia for a 25 MW solar power plant. Available tender details state the chosen applicant will undertake an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project, to be located near Waterworks substation by the 132 kV wayleave in Luksaka, the country's capital. Interested bidders are required to pay a participation fee of ZMW 1,000 ($43.23). The deadline ...

