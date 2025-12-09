The government of Belize is seeking a consultancy firm to help implement a 40 MW solar plus 20 MW/80 MWh battery energy storage project. The deadline to submit expressions of interest is Jan. 5, 2026.Belize's Ministry of Finance is searching for a consultancy firm to support the development of a solar-plus-battery storage project. According to available tender details, the government of Belize plans to establish a 40 MW solar plant alongside a 20 MW/80 MWh battery energy storage system. The chosen consultant will be responsible for undertaking a feasibility study, developing a concept design ...

