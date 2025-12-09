Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of NIGHT (Midnight) on December 9. NIGHT/USDT spot trading and NIGHT/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading are now available to users on HTX.

Midnight is a privacy-first blockchain that blends public verifiability with confidential data handling. It introduces selective disclosure, the ability to prove facts about data without revealing the data itself, which enables blockchain adoption in regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and government services where data protection is legally required.

NIGHT is the Midnight Network's native utility token with a supply of 24 billion tokens minted on Cardano. Its main function is to generate the resource used to execute transactions on the Midnight network. It is intended that NIGHT will also be used for block production rewards, ecosystem growth incentives, and on-chain governance.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

