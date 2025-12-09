Genmab überrascht Quartal für Quartal. Viermal infolge mindestens 29 % mehr Gewinn als erwartet. Schlafen die Prognostiker?Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|270,60
|270,80
|11:48
|270,60
|270,80
|11:48
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:42
|Genmab: Nach wie vor ein schwacher Ausblick
|Mo
|Genmab A/S: Genmab Announces New Data from Phase 1b/2 EPCORE CLL-1 Highlighting Potential of Epcoritamab as Monotherapy and in Combination for Patients with Richter Transformation (RT)
| Two-year epcoritamab monotherapy data demonstrate high complete response and encouraging survival rates in patients with Richter transformation (RT), highlighting its potential as a treatment...
|Mo
|Leerink raises Genmab stock price target to $38 on positive ASH data
|Mo
|Positive ASH-Daten: Leerink hebt Genmab-Kursziel auf 38 $ an
|Mo
|Genmab: Phase 3 Trial Shows EPKINLY + R2 Cuts Progression Risk By 79% And Achieves 95% ORR In FL
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced primary results from the pivotal Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 study, evaluating fixed-duration EPKINLY (epcoritamab-bysp) in combination with rituximab...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GENMAB A/S
|279,80
|+2,01 %