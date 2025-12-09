Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

Kasei Digital Assets Plc

(to be renamed Stackbitcointreasury plc)

("the Company")

Result of GM

The Company is pleased to announce that at its General Meeting held on 9 December 2025, all resolutions were duly passed including shareholder approval of the Rule 9 Waiver Resolution.

As a consequence, the following matters were approved.

Return of Capital

Resolution 1 authorises the Directors to implement the Return of Capital. Under the Return of Capital, the 30,429,174 Existing Ordinary Shares will be redesignated as B Shares. Up to £3,042,917.40 standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account will be capitalised to allot and issue 304,291,740 B Shares to existing shareholders. Following this, the B Shares and a portion of the share premium account will be cancelled to enable the return of capital to shareholders. The Company's articles of association will also be amended to allow for the issue of B Shares. The B Shares are non-transferable and will not be listed on AQSE or any other exchange.

Cancellation of the Surrendered Shares

Resolution 2 permits the cancellation of the 2,799,177 Surrendered Shares, being unpaid Ordinary Shares registered in the name of the Company. Following this cancellation, the outstanding warrants giving rights to subscribe for 333,117 Ordinary Shares will also be cancelled.

Share Allotment Authorities

Resolutions 3 and 4 have authorised the Directors to allot shares and/or grant rights to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £5 million, equivalent to 500 million new Ordinary Shares and to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of such shares. These authorities will expire on 9 December 2026.

Waiver of Rule 9

Resolution 5, the Rule 9 Waiver granted by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, was approved by the Company's Independent Shareholders. The waiver permits the Concert Party to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Investment without triggering a general offer obligation.

Modification of Investing Policy

Resolution 6, an ordinary resolution to modify the Company's Investing Policy, was approved. The revised strategy repositions the Company as a dedicated, listed Bitcoin investment vehicle, focusing on direct investment in Bitcoin and treasury management activities aimed at capital preservation and long-term growth.

Details of the votes received will be available shortly on the Company's website.

Change of Name and TIDM

As stated in the announcement earlier today, the Company's change of name to Stackbitcointreasury plc has been registered at Companies House and will become effective on the AQSE Exchange from 10 December 2025. The Company's AQSE share ticker will simultaneously change to STAK on the same day. Following the name change, the Company's website will be https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/ , which contains all information required pursuant to Rule 4.14 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Conditional on confirmation by the court of the reduction of capital, it is expected that, at 8:00 a.m. on 21 January 2026, 20 million New Ordinary Shares will be issued. At that time, the Company's new SEDOL (BSMKZ42) and ISIN (GB00BSMKZ421) will become effective.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information please contact: