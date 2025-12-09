Grantd Launches the Definitive Equity Compensation Advice Platform

AI-powered platform simplifies and streamlines guidance for advisors

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Today, Grantd announced the official launch of its AI-powered equity compensation advice platform. The platform empowers financial advisors and their clients to maximize wealth from equity grants through institutional-grade analytics and tax-intelligent insights.

"Equity compensation represents trillions in untapped opportunity," said Brian McDonald, Founder & CEO of Grantd. "We built Grantd to help advisors turn that opportunity into measurable wealth by simplifying the complexities of managing this held-away asset."

Grantd's platform empowers financial advisors to make confident, data-driven decisions around their clients' equity compensation, including stock options, RSUs, ISOs, ESPPs, and more. Its AI assistant and proprietary analytics transform static grant data into dynamic strategies that optimize timing, minimize taxes, and manage risk.

Core capabilities include:

AI Document Reader: Instantly extracts and organizes grant data from PDFs, screenshots, and statements, eliminating manual entry and errors.

Equity Comp Priority Score: Flags concentration, tax exposure, and timing risks with a simple, intuitive scoring model.

Strategy Builder: Generates personalized, tax-aware exercise and sell strategies based on seven key planning dimensions.

SmartFeed: Delivers ongoing, contextual insights and alerts so users can act before opportunities pass.

"Ask Grant": An AI chatbot that provides clear answers to complex equity compensation and tax questions.

Proactive Tax Planning: Reviews timing, runs AMT projections, and explores early exercise opportunities to keep tax exposure low.

The launch comes as the $4 trillion equity compensation market continues to grow across both public and private companies, yet millions of recipients still lack expert guidance. Grantd's platform closes that gap, empowering advisors to uncover new client wealth, grow assets under administration, and deliver timely, compliant strategies at scale.

Grantd plans to expand its platform in 2026 with Business-to-Consumer (B2C) versions designed for both Issuers and Grant Recipients, giving individual equity holders direct access to the same AI-powered tools and insights trusted by advisors today.

To learn more about Grantd or schedule a platform demonstration, visit https://grantdequity.com/ .

About Grantd :

Grantd is an AI-powered equity compensation advice platform that simplifies equity compensation planning for financial advisors and their clients. By combining real-time market data, tax-aware insights, and scenario modeling, Grantd allows advisors to provide clear, data-driven guidance that maximizes the value of these held-away assets. Founded by Brian McDonald, the platform empowers advisors to unlock previously untapped wealth, reduce risk, and deliver guidance at scale. Across both the Grantd and StockOpter platforms (StockOpter acquired earlier in 2025), the company currently supports over $12 billion in assets under advisement.

