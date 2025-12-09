Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Sorenson announced today that Kaj van de Loo has joined the company as General Manager of Advanced Sign Technology (AST), reporting directly to CEO Paget Alves.

Advanced Sign-language Technology (AST) is a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence platform that combines computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing to recognize, interpret, and generate sign language in real time. By leveraging AI-driven algorithms and adaptive models, AST delivers highly accurate, context-aware communication solutions that bridge the gap between Deaf individuals and hearing communities. Sorenson's commitment to AST reinforces the company's mission to break down language barriers, enhance communication accessibility, and ensure functionally equivalent interactions in both personal and professional settings.

Kaj brings decades of experience driving product innovation, operational transformation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption across global enterprise software organizations. He joins Sorenson from his consulting and advisory practice, where he partnered with enterprise SaaS companies and their investors to advance product strategy, modernize technical architectures, and align organizations around AI-enabled business outcomes. His work consistently aided companies embed AI into core products and improve performance across all operational functions.

Before launching his advisory practice, Kaj held key executive roles at UserTesting, where he was Chief Product and Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. During his tenure there, he led a comprehensive multi-year transformation of the company's product and technology organizations. Kaj introduced a modern product strategy, elevated global product and engineering capabilities, and championed the strategic value of UserTesting's data. These efforts resulted in the creation of a dedicated data and machine learning platform, and the launch of Machine Learning, AI, and Large Language Models (LLM) powered features.

Prior to that, Kaj held senior leadership roles at SAP, Oracle, and several high-growth startups, earning recognition as a top technology leader who builds high-performing global teams, leads major transformations and delivers impactful products.

"Kaj brings the perfect blend of strategic vision and hands on innovation to Sorenson," said CEO Paget Alves. "His track record of building transformative technologies will help propel Sorenson's AST into its next chapter of growth and impact. I am honored to welcome Kaj to Sorenson."

In his role as General Manager of AST at Sorenson, Kaj will lead the overall strategy for AST, product direction, and business execution as Sorenson accelerates its investment in advanced AI-powered sign language recognition and generation technologies as part of Sorenson's continued mission to provide cutting edge, accessible communication for all.

About Sorenson

As the leading language-services provider, Sorenson integrates patented technology with professional sign language interpreters to ensure the highest quality functionally equivalent communication for the Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing communities we serve. Our product portfolio for individuals includes CaptionCall, Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom and Lumina Video Phone, and our Enterprise solutions for businesses includes Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-demand VRI and on-site interpreting. Sorenson enables and facilitates over 140 million conversations annually. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives, and we endeavor to manage and minimize our environmental impact. To learn more, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277304

SOURCE: Sorenson Communications